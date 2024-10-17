Based Mike Lee Fan
China is Actively Stealing Our Elections
Mike Lee sounds off
8 hrs ago
19
China is Actively Stealing Our Elections
Sophistry for the Stupid: An Introduction to Elon Musk's New Rule
The Left’s Penchant for Duplicity
Oct 11
344
Sophistry for the Stupid: An Introduction to Elon Musk's New Rule
21
The "Based Mike Lee Fan" Substack is Pushing Back Against the Mainstream Narrative
Irreverence for legacy media convention is a couple mouse clicks away
Oct 8
33
The "Based Mike Lee Fan" Substack is Pushing Back Against the Mainstream Narrative
Secret Service Loves DEI But Doesn’t Care About Protecting Presidents
Woke almost k*lled our president. This is not okay.
Oct 7
9
Secret Service Loves DEI But Doesn’t Care About Protecting Presidents
3
US Gov Funds Clandestine Propaganda Ops Against Americans: NAFO is Nuts
Government By the People For the People is Long Gone
Oct 3
189
US Gov Funds Clandestine Propaganda Ops Against Americans: NAFO is Nuts
15
September 2024
Kamala Harris Wants to Restrict Your Religious Freedom
Harris appears to be a borderline faithless atheist hellbent on eliminating religious liberty
Sep 29
71
Kamala Harris Wants to Restrict Your Religious Freedom
5
Democrats are Ruining Cities With Crime and Danger
Here's the Truth About the Leftist Crime Crisis
Sep 24
4
Democrats are Ruining Cities With Crime and Danger
The Biden Regime Sent the Taliban Millions of Dollars
The Democrats believe in America last
Sep 21
276
The Biden Regime Sent the Taliban Millions of Dollars
47
Mike Lee SLAMS Zuckerberg for Election Interference
Meta's top lizard has no shame
Sep 17
209
Mike Lee SLAMS Zuckerberg for Election Interference
16
Mike Lee Proposes Vital Bill to Save Our Nation’s Elections
The SAVE Act Might be our last hope to save the Republic
Sep 13
60
Mike Lee Proposes Vital Bill to Save Our Nation’s Elections
3
Democrats are Taking Aim at Elon Musk's new AI for This One Reason
It appears that Elon Musk’s new AI, Grok, is too much for Democrats to handle. Uncensored images, text and other outputs generated in response to user…
Sep 9
107
Democrats are Taking Aim at Elon Musk's new AI for This One Reason
3
The Biden-Harris Administration Has No Shame
Commie Kamala is a power hunger troglodyte
Sep 5
246
The Biden-Harris Administration Has No Shame
18
