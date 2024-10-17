Based Mike Lee Fan

China is Actively Stealing Our Elections
Mike Lee sounds off
Sophistry for the Stupid: An Introduction to Elon Musk's New Rule
The Left’s Penchant for Duplicity
21
The "Based Mike Lee Fan" Substack is Pushing Back Against the Mainstream Narrative
Irreverence for legacy media convention is a couple mouse clicks away
Secret Service Loves DEI But Doesn’t Care About Protecting Presidents
Woke almost k*lled our president. This is not okay.
3
US Gov Funds Clandestine Propaganda Ops Against Americans: NAFO is Nuts
Government By the People For the People is Long Gone
15

September 2024

Kamala Harris Wants to Restrict Your Religious Freedom
Harris appears to be a borderline faithless atheist hellbent on eliminating religious liberty
5
Democrats are Ruining Cities With Crime and Danger
Here's the Truth About the Leftist Crime Crisis
The Biden Regime Sent the Taliban Millions of Dollars
The Democrats believe in America last
47
Mike Lee SLAMS Zuckerberg for Election Interference
Meta's top lizard has no shame
16
Mike Lee Proposes Vital Bill to Save Our Nation’s Elections
The SAVE Act Might be our last hope to save the Republic
3
Democrats are Taking Aim at Elon Musk's new AI for This One Reason
It appears that Elon Musk’s new AI, Grok, is too much for Democrats to handle. Uncensored images, text and other outputs generated in response to user…
3
The Biden-Harris Administration Has No Shame
Commie Kamala is a power hunger troglodyte
18
