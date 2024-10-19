“You cannot simultaneously have free immigration and a welfare state.” - Milton Friedman, Nobel prize-winning economist

Imagine a fictitious country that doesn’t have borders yet gives free money, food and housing to anyone who enters. The country’s government taxes workers and corporations to fund the freebies.

Such an experiment might last a couple years only to implode in spectacular fashion.

The hypothetical approach to borders and governance described above is quite real. In fact, you are living in that very experiment. The United States of America has become a welfare state with open borders.

Mike Lee Warns That the American Experiment is Failing

Political scientists and editorialists are fond of saying the United States is a failed experiment in multiculturalism. Our “boiling pot” is actually a pressure cooker exploding in slow motion.

America’s open borders wouldn’t be as significant of a problem if new entrants were forced to work. Moreover, as Mike Lee points out, our welfare state handouts wouldn’t be as problematic if we didn’t have so many illegal entrants.

Simply put, a welfare state rife with immigration is a recipe for disaster. We are $35 trillion in debt and adding to that total with each passing day.

Though immigrants will eventually be necessary as our population shrinks, it would be wiser to perform background checks on applicants before welcoming them. Few members of Congress but for the likes of Mike Lee are willing to admit this uncomfortable truth.

Close the Borders, End the Welfare State or Even do Both

It is in America’s interest to slow the pace of migration or even end it altogether. We’d be better off building from within through tax breaks for the middle class and poor.

Additional financial assistance for postsecondary education would incentivize couples to reproduce. At the very worst, such assistance for young adults would convince them to adopt or reproduce using a sperm bank.

Instead, we’ve become largely reliant on immigrants to replace our aging population. Though a return to the patriarchy is unlikely, it would be wise to seal the borders for measured immigration. Ask anyone who has attempted to migrate to a first world nation such as France or Canada about the application process and you’ll find it is onerous.

Moreover, first world nations often have multiyear waiting lists for entry. In contrast, the United States left its southern border open, allowing unskilled migrants to enter without applying for citizenship.

If Harris is elected and she continues to allow unchecked migration, she would be wise to end the welfare state. Halting or reducing public benefits to immigrants would incentivize them to work.

The challenge of housing America’s new entrants hangs ominously overhead. Perhaps Elon Musk’s recent modular home innovation or Amazon’s tiny houses are an economical solution to our nation’s cost of living crisis.

Incentives Matter Most

What Harris doesn’t seem to understand is that those living in poverty are drawn to the United States because of our generous public assistance. Illegal invaders have been given hotel rooms, SNAP food benefits and even college educations without paying taxes.

As soon as we stop incentivizing immigrants to illegally enter our nation, we’ll start to slow the tide of migration.

Those on the political left are quick to argue that the United States needs unskilled labor for construction jobs and other blue-collar work. However, leftists are in denial of the nation’s housing shortage. Leftists also refuse to acknowledge the fact that an influx of unskilled labor drives down wages for hardworking Americans.

We would be remiss not to ask the following: how many more door dash drivers does the United States need?

The elephant in the room is that plenty of unskilled immigrants do not want to perform physically taxing labor such as building homes. Instead, they turn to door dash, shelf stocking, cab driving and other low impact positions.

It’s Time to be Selective When Choosing America’s new Additions

3D printing will eventually replace many construction laborers, creating a glut of low-skilled and unskilled workers who remain chronically unemployed. It will soon no longer make sense to import millions of unskilled migrants replaceable by robots.

We should be highly selective, picking applicants with skills and advanced degrees ensuring they make meaningful contributions to our society.

America is at a crossroads: close the borders or end the welfare state. It’s time to pick a path and stick to it.