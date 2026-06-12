It is no secret that there are many on X calling for us to put our full support behind Mike Lee and pass the SAVE Act immediately. This is all centered on gaining the trust of the American people when it comes to choosing their leaders.

One post recently called for everyone to stand behind based Lee as Senate leader, and in doing so, stated the need for the SAVE legislation to be passed.

Why is there such a sense of urgency around the Act?

We must ensure election integrity is protected across each of the 50 states.

Reading further into Lee’s vote history shows some trends that are worth your time to take a closer look at. Lee’s plan for America is detailed below for paid subscribers.