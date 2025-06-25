Get 25% off for 1 year

“Whoever had control of the 'AUTOPEN' is looking to be a bigger and bigger scandal by the moment”. — President Donald Trump

Biden was a useful puppet who was controlled by a group of nefarious individuals who have been working to destroy the country and any politician who stands in the way.

Nobody who watched federal agencies slander and mistreat Trump for decades expected a credible investigation into the attempted assassination of Trump. The Secret Service’s behavior, before and after the attempt, was an absolute joke. After several months, it is no surprise that our federal agencies have revealed no new information. The only thing that has changed is that Trump later received even more assassination threats and attempts.



Leaders like Patel will have to work hard to uncover the hidden web of lies that the Autopen administration has woven. The situation surrounding Trump’s assassination attempt is beyond ridiculous, and he is vulnerable to future attacks if these threats are not removed.





Mike Lee Says the Autopen Administration Buried Trump Assassination Information



Just weeks after Biden left office, we learned about the autopen scandal, which the Justice Department is currently investigating. This corrupt administration dumped a lot of documents on a senile Biden, and it is also hiding a lot of key information from the public about crucial events.



Mike Lee recently shared an interview with Benny Johnson and Corey Lewandowski, who discussed the precarious conditions surrounding the assassination attempt on Trump.

The government’s response before and after this event is very troubling.



How did the local police departments and even the general public point out the risk on the rooftop before the Secret Service or other federal agencies? How is there still no serious information released about the shooter?

Certain factions of our government feel entitled to withhold this information from the public. Many government officials also wanted Trump gone. There are deep secrets that the public deserves to know about these events, and why they almost allowed Trump to be assassinated.

Open Borders and Terrorism



The open border policies of the Biden crime administration have sent a very clear message to the world: The country’s national security is weak, and foreign attacks are much easier to implement.



Our lax immigration policies, both through our vetting system for legal applicants and our complacency in illegal land crossings, have made the country very dangerous for politicians. There have been plenty of illegal border crossers with ties to ISIS, and even naturalized citizens have been tried for their ties to ISIS.



This is a very serious threat that the Autopen lords ignored for their convenience. Trump has recently had to ban travel from 12 countries to get this threat under control.



American citizens have been involved in plotting to kill American military and government personnel. Imagine what unvetted individuals who are not even citizens could accomplish!





Johnson and Lewandowski also discussed how some people were even involved in plots to smuggle in terrorists to assassinate Trump. Our federal agencies wouldn’t stand for these perpetual and high-level threats if they impacted any other president.

Lewandosky commented that this deep corruption has been going on for decades.

“There have been a lot of shenanigans that have transpired, not just in the last four years, but in the past four decades. The government has covered things up because they think the American people don’t need to know.”

We need to ensure that the new administration, under leadership from people like Kash Patel, can actually investigate the multiple Trump assassination attempts, and also look into issues from the past, like the JFK assassination. The government feels entitled to hide this information from the public, yet we deserve to know the truth.



More Attempts and No Resolution on the First One

It is preposterous that federal agencies have still provided no credible updates about the first planned assassination of President Donald Trump. The failures of these agencies are already well established. The Secret Service was an utter failure on this day, and even ignored local warnings about the shooter being on the roof. We can’t be expected to believe that there wasn’t foul play from multiple federal agencies on this day.



The details surrounding the second assassination attempt on Trump are also very suspicious. Average Joes shouldn’t be able to launch credible assassination attempts on the president.



Assassination attempts on presidents are very rare, so how are we expected to believe that it is completely normal to have two attempts on a presidential candidate within a few months?



There was also information released about a plot from Iran to assassinate President Trump just weeks after the first attempt.



This is from the same country that created a video in 2022 depicting the assassination of Trump on Mar-a-Lago, yet our federal agencies have failed to take this threat as seriously as they should.



In fact, they were trying to make things worse for him by taking away his Secret Service protection.

Their words mean nothing. The DNC and federal agencies are not interested in releasing the truth to the public, and they do not want to protect Trump.





Accountability and No More Withholding



The Autopen administration spent years withholding information from the public because they felt entitled to do so and wanted to cover their tracks. This crooked administration knows nothing about accountability. Plenty of people need to face the consequences, whether it's for dishonesty, incompetence, or conspiring to attack the president.



The Secret Service said that they failed to get in touch with local police, who saw the threat, in time to prevent the attempt. If this is the truth, then it admitted its incompetence. There should be consequences and accountability either way.



Federal agencies have been running a witch hunt campaign against Trump for nearly a decade. They hate him and never wanted him in office. Of course, their ‘investigation’ of the assassination attempt did not produce any credible results.



Mike Lee slammed the Secret Service for providing no real answer about the Trump assassination attempt.

“17 days. That's how long the Secret Service has had to answer the most crucial, obvious, and basic questions about what happened, including why they let Trump take the stage and didn't remove him before shots were fired. And yet, they say they're 'looking into it.'"

The Autopen administration is hiding the truth and covering its tracks. The remaining corrupt members in our federal agencies will continue to lie, destroy documents, and conceal evidence. The American people deserve the truth, and all politicians, regardless of their party, deserve fair and equal protection from our federal agencies.





