The Trump administration is busy pulling back senseless bureaucratic regulations. Good.

But there’s still a problem, a big one.

Congress can still regulate “just about anything it wants” and there’s no guarantee that they won't go regulation crazy the moment they have the chance.

Once upon a time–when America was still in line with the Founders’ vision–we had a limited national government–as we should.

Those were the days when an American citizen could go about his or her work with the federal government off their backs. It was called a free-market economy.

These days, it seems like we’re all under constant surveillance. The IRS, FDC, FCC, FBI, and many other federal alphabet agencies are always watching.

The comparison to Orwell’s 1984 is popular because it’s spot-on.

If it feels like Big Brother is watching, it’s because he is.

Mike Lee knows this all too well. And he knows where it all went wrong.

April 12, 1937

On April 12, 1937, the Supreme Court–by a vote of 5 to 4–amended the Constitution

without going through the Article V amendment process. The High Court sidestepped the process because it was deliberately difficult.

News flash: It’s supposed to be difficult to change the Constitution.

Mike Lee lamented that day in U.S. history in a post on X.

“There was a time when the federal government didn’t play such an outsized role in our daily lives,” Lee wrote.

“We had a limited-purpose government in place at the national level,” the post continued.

“That began to change when, on April 12, 1937, the Supreme Court lawlessly ‘amended’ the Constitution.”

Lee put “amended” in quotes because the Constitution was usurped, not amended.

In the Congressional Record for November 15, 2023–pages S5559-S5579 for those interested– Lee brought April 12, 1937, back to the fore.

“We have gotten lazy,” Lee said.

“We have gotten lazy because since April 12, 1937, a day which should live in infamy in American history but a day that is seldom even mentioned, much less studied in grade school, intermediate school, high school, college, even most law schools.”

It isn’t taught in school because once power is seized from the people it becomes the property of the state and they really don’t want to give it back to the rightful owners.

Most schools are either government entities or government-funded. You get the picture.

April 12, 1937, “is the day the Supreme Court messed it all up, really leading to the erosion of both the vertical protection we call Federalism and the horizontal protection we call separation of powers,” Lee continued.

That was the day SCOTUS “reinterpreted one provision of the Constitution–article I, section 8, clause 3–the Commerce Clause, to mean something different, something different than it had ever meant. Ever. It had always meant, prior to that time, that Congress had the power to regulate a couple of things: No. 1, interstate commercial transactions.”

SCOTUS amended the Constitution without going through the Article V amendment process and in doing so gave Congress illegitimate powers to regulate a lot more than a couple of things.

The move “gave themselves [feds] power that was not theirs” to give, Lee said.

“What does that mean?” Lee asked. “Well, that is all legalese for Congress can regulate just about anything it wants. If it can dream it, it can regulate it, as long as it uses the right words.”

“Since April 12, 1937,” Lee continued, “the Supreme Court has invalidated exactly two laws–only two laws–as outside Congress's Commerce Clause power.”

That sounds ominous. And it is. But it gets worse.

Lee was right: Congress is lazy. What happens when a group of lazy people gets a bunch of power given to them by the Supreme Court?

The birth of the Deep State–or at minimum an injection of the mother of all growth hormones into the Deep State as it existed in 1937.

Since then, “Congress has choked on its own power,” Lee observed.

“Members of Congress couldn't handle that much power. Members of Congress didn't want to go to all the work of all that power. So Members of Congress started delegating the lawmaking powers to other branches of government.”

The Deep State feeds on the ineptitude of Congress. Mike Lee knows history.

“In short, we have gotten lazy, we have gotten sloppy; and it has inured to the everlasting detriment of the American people, who find themselves subject to a Byzantine labyrinth of Federal regulations that cost the American economy between $2 and $3 trillion a year to

comply with.”

Astronomical debt and endless regulation. That’s what happens when the Constitution is usurped.

Never-Trumper See The Light

Lee–like many of his GOP colleagues–was once in the “Never Trump” crowd. He once called for Trump to step aside during the 2016 election.

Now he’s a Trump fan. Why? Because he understands history.

Lee formally endorsed Trump in January 2024 by calling the former president “our one opportunity to choose order over chaos and putting America first over America last.”

“The American people have a choice to make. In this circumstance, they have a rare, historically unusual chance to choose between two presidents.” Lee said.

“They have a chance to choose between order and lawlessness. They have an opportunity to choose between putting America first and America last. I chose first and always to put America first,” Lee continued.

Lee emphasized that Trump “has kept promises,” because, as a fact of historical record, he has. That’s just the way Trump rolls.

“We know what kind of president he will be. So whether you agree with him on every point or not, if you are not content with the status quo, the status quo of lawlessness, of putting America last, it’s time to get behind Donald Trump,” Lee said.

Lee recognized that Donald Trump is an American icon and he will be read about in school as long as America is free.

That’s the big question. How long will America be free if “Congress can regulate just about anything it wants” and balloon the national debt to the point it destroys the country?

Not very long.

Can Trump fix that? Maybe, but he would need the help of Mike Lee and other like-minded conservatives.