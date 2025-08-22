Based Mike Lee Fan

Discussion about this post

Edgar
4d

Big pharma had already been subsidized by Medicare part D. It needs to go just like Obamacare. Seniors think they need it to afford their medicine but most of them are harmful rather than helpful. With four percent of the world population we take seventy percent of the prescription drugs, and are sicker than many other populations.

Jimmie Pitts
4d

I am still paying off a 10,000 IRS debt because of Obama Care and I am on disability.

