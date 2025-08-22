Over the years, we the people have been sold a bill of goods about the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Americans are expected to believe this policy made healthcare more accessible to everyday people. We’ve also been told that Obamacare kept insurance companies from taking advantage of the middle class and bleeding us dry.

Unfortunately, the facts prove otherwise.

As many Americans can attest, Obamacare forced people to sign up for strict insurance policies or suffer a tax penalty. This is the quiet part that Democrats and the deep state want everyone to forget about.

While in office, Obama told us “if you like your plan, you keep your plan.” This promise was famously not lived up to and a lot of Americans lost their preferred health insurance plans.

Years later, many Democrats continue to spread lies about the Affordable Care Act. In mid August, the former president himself put out a post on X, accusing Republicans of trying to rip away good healthcare from millions of Americans.

Thankfully, real patriots are speaking out, sharing the truth about Obamacare and how it’s adversely impacted their lives.

The Insidious Underbelly of Obamacare

Taking to X, Utah Sen. Mike Lee rightfully pushed back against the former president’s efforts to lionize the Affordable Care Act.

This law allowed healthcare companies to rake in billions of dollars; meanwhile, everyday Americans lost coverage that met their needs. At the same time, average family premiums grew from about $13,000 in 2010 to a staggering $23,968 in 2025.

Looking back at Obamacare over the years, it didn’t help the most vulnerable Americans; it penalized them. This is plain as day upon observing the financial penalties imposed upon uninsured people.

Yet, coincidentally, the Affordable Care Act benefited illegal aliens. That’s right: in many cases, criminals who broke into America were rewarded by Obamacare’s setup. Meanwhile, real patriots just trying to make ends meet lost healthcare plans that met their needs.

We can never forget about this or allow Democrats to rewrite history.

Poor Quality to Boot

Obamacare wasn’t just unaffordable; it also didn’t provide essential coverage that Americans widely relied upon. Across the country, people were forced to sign up for the Affordable Care Act, only to later learn the vital services they’d grown accustomed to were gone.

This forced Americans to pay out of pocket, along with footing the bill for mandatory copays. Contrast that with the previous health insurance people had that actually met their needs and didn’t place them under financial strain.

If you let the Democrats tell it, Obamacare is the greatest thing since sliced bread. Yet real people whose medical lives were upended by this brand of “healthcare” know better.

The Affordable Care Act’s horrendous quality also ties into its erasure of competition in the market. When providers of any service or product know they don’t have other competitors, they’re much more comfortable playing fast and loose.

Sadly, everyday Americans were the casualties of this game. That’s something that neither Obama nor his allies will ever acknowledge.

We Already Have Enough Medical Corruption

Over the years, the medical establishment has gotten away with numerous unethical acts. From lying about research findings to releasing experimental COVID vaccines, this country continues to be put through the wringer.

Obamacare played a huge role in rewarding big pharma for its numerous bad deeds. Many Americans ended up with this coverage not because they truly wanted it but because they were subjected to financial consequences for refusing.

At this point, it’s impossible to quantify just how greatly the Affordable Care Act bolstered the medical establishment at Americans’ expense. Though the rise in copays and deductibles, coupled with a major decline in the quality of care afforded, certainly speaks volumes.

In 2025, the Trump administration is hard at work to chip away at big pharma’s corruption. Though this won’t happen quickly, as it’s all been in the making for decades.

It’s Time to Repeal Obamacare

To this day, Obamacare is still very much a federal law, disrupting millions of Americans’ lives.

The first step towards righting this wrong is appealing the Affordable Care Act once and for all. Republicans, who currently have control of both the House and the Senate, hold enough seats to make this happen.

Earlier this year, the Responsible Path to Full Obamacare Repeal Act was introduced before Congress. This legislation would terminate the Affordable Care Act by the start of fiscal year 2026, paving the way for better healthcare alternatives.

With the midterm elections coming up, Republicans should be prioritizing a vote on the Responsible Path to Full Obamacare Repeal Act. If the party loses control of either the House or Senate next year, it will be virtually impossible to put this brand of bad healthcare behind us.

Call your representatives and senators today. Let them know the stakes are too high to let Obamacare remain the law of the land.