Elon Musk has been a champion of promoting free speech on X, and many people on the left have begun to resent him for it.

In the early phases, many prominent companies began pulling ads from X to spite Musk. Now, the state of California has taken things a step further by going after SpaceX, simply because they don’t like some of Musk’s political statements.

California has a long history of trampling on companies to the point of driving them out, so this action should not be that much of a surprise. Decisions like this kill innovation and capitalism, and this type of behavior could spread to other states if someone does not push back.



This event is a massive demonstration of why we have the First Amendment in the United States of America. Citizens and companies shouldn’t have to worry about facing consequences for stating their political views.

If they can do this to Elon Musk, the richest person in the country, how much more can they do to others?

Mike Lee Shares How Kamala’s America Squashes Success

Mike Lee slammed California regulators for going after Elon Musk and SpaceX because of his political views. He mentioned how the future of America could be darker under Kamala Harris, as a person’s skills and expertise could be irrelevant if they hold the wrong political views.

This move is a blatant violation of the First Amendment and shows how political groups in states like California can choose to tamper with a company’s operations to punish it for expressing “unacceptable” political views. Musk has been one of the strongest advocates of free speech in the United States, and states like California fear how free speech threatens the strength of the DNC.

The political implications of this decision are very haunting. As Mike Lee expressed, this could be the future of the United States if Kamala wins. Any company that decides to challenge the DNC could face strong backlash. This is a major loss for freedom of speech and also innovation, as it will be harder for companies to function in this harsh political environment.

California and US Political Bias: Musk Strikes Back

How much economic activity and innovation will this country lose if California continues to launch politically biased attacks on entrepreneurs and companies?



California’s actions against SpaceX are clearly based on his personal decision to endorse Trump, as this endorsement was a slap in the face to the establishment. California’s decision to block SpaceX from conducting launches in California may backfire, as SpaceX recently decided to sue California for these politically biased actions.

Oddly, the state of California was able to override NASA and Space Force in its decision to block SpaceX from increasing the number of launches. If California can do this to a large company like SpaceX, owned by the wealthiest man in the United States, what more can they do to other small businesses in the country?

One commissioner also referenced the fact that it was concerning that Elon Musk had heavily inserted himself into the political race as if no other prominent business person had ever endorsed and heavily supported a presidential candidate before. Bill Gates has given $50 million to elect Kamala Harris, yet nobody seems concerned about this.

This environment of overregulation can have a nasty impact on innovation and entrepreneurship, and the world has not seen this outcome with SpaceX because of Musk’s extreme resilience. In one video, Elon explains how he had to conduct studies verifying that their rockets wouldn’t hit a shark or whale, or damage a whale’s hearing if it went underwater. Not everyone would be able to push through these unnecessary political roadblocks.

This is about more than whether someone has the right political views. Hopefully, other states will be thinking about the big picture, and how innovation is one of the key features that has made this country successful. California’s decline could spill over to the broader economy if it continues to harass other companies, especially if other states begin to implement similar measures under a Harris administration. There are many reasons why Trump must trounce Harris in this election, and one of them includes ensuring that companies can innovate in this country without the unnecessary burden of government regulations and political attacks.

US Free Speech is Rare: We Need to Protect it

The United States has been lucky so far since we have excellent free speech laws, which many politicians have fought to protect amid the recent free speech invasion. It is important not to take this for granted, as many countries do not have this guaranteed right.

In a recent speech, Elon Musk commented on how Europe did not have the same freedoms as us and also mentioned that he wouldn’t feel safe visiting the United Kingdom.

“ You don’t actually have freedom of speech in Europe. We’re kind of a rare situation having freedom of speech. So there’s crazy stuff happening in the UK where people are getting like two or three-year prison sentences for Facebook posts. I don’t think I should visit Britain because they’re gonna drag out some tweet and say two years in prison for this tweet, or some bullshit like that.”

Politicians were unable to censor Elon Musk and he is very difficult to control due to his wealth and ownership of X. Accordingly, states like California have resorted to attacking his companies because they don’t like his political views. They are shooting themselves in the foot by driving away innovative companies that would otherwise prefer to set up shop in California.

Dangerous Precedent

This could be a very dangerous precedent for our country that causes us to head in a dark direction. For example, executives in China have faced an aggressive crackdown, and many leaders have been fined or have even disappeared. The state of entrepreneurship and innovation could become much more dire if entrepreneurs are not freely able to express their political views.



The United States is heading in that direction as free speech is being threatened for political reasons. Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz has directly stated that he doesn’t believe all forms of free speech should be protected. Once a state like California comes up with a pretext to go after one entrepreneur, it could be free to continue launching other political attacks.



It is clear that Musk has been targeted because of his political beliefs, as the left is unhappy that he left the party and endorsed Trump. Many people hate Musk because he is wealthy and unwilling to bow to any type of corrupt political system. They despise him even as he fights to preserve free speech.



It is obtuse that the state of California is trying to stop the richest man in the country and one of the country’s greatest innovators, simply because they don’t like what he is saying. Bill Maher recently spoke about this topic and mentioned how California was out of line for doing this.

“It’s like stopping Henry Ford from making cars because we didn’t like what he said.”

Luckily, cancel culture didn’t exist back then. One can only imagine how much innovation this country will lose if woke states like California are able to continue doing this.