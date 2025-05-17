There are many potential culprits. One could easily look at how the Smith Modernization Act of 2012 made it easier for the government to propagandize its population through the media. But another one of the greater culprits is our K-12 and university education systems, which now push these toxic ideas on our youth. The nation’s future is at risk if this trend is not reversed.

One of the most significant battlefields for the cultural war taking place is on American campuses. Within this movement, Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point America, has been one of the most influential thought leaders. He has been instrumental in exposing the radical left and making college campuses more open to conservative ideology.

The radical left is slowly losing momentum, and the MAGA movement has gained a lot of power following Trump’s victory. As Kirk points out, it is important to focus on the youth and keep the ball rolling so that we can crush the DNC in the culture war and win the 2028 election.



Build Back Redder



US universities have transformed from centers of academic excellence to Marxist indoctrination centers. The solution to healing our economy, political state, and freedom largely depends upon reforming our college system.



Mike Lee recently praised Charlie Kirk for his success in revolutionizing the college campus environment. This movement helped Trump in 2024, but Kirk has stated that he is just getting warmed up.

College campuses have gradually transformed into Marxist indoctrination centers that are dominated by leftist views. Charlie noted that while universities remain equally liberal, students have become much more open to listening to new ideas.



Young people are starving for new ideas. Election data shows that the DNC lost a lot of ground among its younger voters during the last election.

Charlie Kirk has noted this trend and wants to keep this momentum on university campuses through 2028. The future of our country depends on us ensuring that our youth continues to have pride in our country and maintains a deep-rooted belief in the American dream.





Reclaiming Sanity in K-12 Education



One of the important distinctions Charlie Kirk has made is that the downfall has begun because of the declining standards in the K-12 system. There are many reasons why this downfall has been taking place.



Our spending on education is very inefficient, as corrupt organizations like the Department of Education have caused standards to drop because of inefficient spending and questionable practices. Although we spend more money on education than any other country, the outcomes have been very poor.

Test scores have not improved at all since the Department of Education was created in 1980. However, what is even more concerning to witness is some of the toxic ideas from the left, which are now being dumped on kids well before they attend college.



At the heart of critical race theory is a collection of toxic ideology, which is deeply rooted in cultural Marxism. From a young age, students learn that they are either oppressors or oppressed based on race and other factors beyond their control.

This setup also contributed to the rising wave of antisemitism, as Jews could not be viewed as victims because of their success in society. Charlie Kirk has been very vocal in his views and has pushed to debunk CRT and fight against rising antisemitism on college campuses.



Consequently, students enter university with a very weak foundation. ACT scores for college entrants recently dropped to a 30-year low. On top of this, many students have been exposed to CRT and other Marxist ideologies in middle school and high school, and are therefore vulnerable to further political polarization. Rational voices like Charlie Kirk have helped students gain exposure to new ideas. He has also helped quieter conservatives have more confidence in expressing their views.

Fake Diversity and the Free Market of Ideas



Can the MAGA youth become the face of true diversity?



Charlie Kirk has slammed the fake, Marxist ideology that has plagued college campuses. They want everyone to look different but think exactly the same. Like every cult, opposition to the ideology of the movement is never welcomed.



However, Charlie Kirk has noted that many students are now much more open to hearing new ideas.



“The last couple of years, we’ve just seen our crowds and the enthusiasm skyrocket. And I have to give President Trump such enormous credit for that. They’re here to have conversation, to hear the other side. Because understand, most of these college campuses are predominantly liberal, and when a conservative comes on campus, they want to hear the other perspective.”





The MAGA movement is slowly losing its stigma among the youth. It is drawing in new supporters who are open to hearing new ideas from both sides of the table.



Kirk himself has led by example by visiting extreme liberal universities and expressing his views, and also by chatting with prominent democratic figures like Newsom and Maher. Both of these loyal DNC veterans have been slammed by the radical left for failing to fall in line with the party’s new Marxist ideology.

Charlie Kirk has displayed that he is confident that the right can be victorious in the free market of ideas. This is how we won the election in 2024, and thankfully, we have thought leaders like Charlie who can keep the movement going. Moreover, the left has done an excellent job of doubling down on its madness, making victory that much easier.



The DNC is Against American Values

The DNC failed massively in the 2024 election because they were laser-focused on radical issues and unconcerned with the common issues impacting everyday Americans. Charlie Kirk discussed this trend and noted that he hoped the DNC would eventually moderate.







“They should learn first and foremost… don’t run on an agenda that’s against American values. It seems like they’re actually doubling and tripling down on these incredibly unpopular radical positions that they’ve been presenting to the American people. I would love to see the democratic party at least moderate, because it’s better for the country.”

Our main battleground should be the public education system. Even though Trump has been pushing back against DEI, there is still a lot of inappropriate content being pushed in American schools. This indoctrination has damaged students by filling their heads with ideas that are opposed to American values and the rags-to-riches dream that has made this country so prosperous.



Once the K-12 system is reformed, it is also important to restore the prestige of our university system. Marxist elite centers like Harvard that keep pushing toxic ideology, including blatant antisemitism, should be cut off from federal support.



Universities should teach people to be proud of their country and eager to participate in our capitalistic system. Kirk recently commented on the positive changes he was seeing.

“We are seeing more of these young people start to prioritize patriotism. They want to start a family. They are really pushing back against the woke totalitarianism that has been seeping in through all of our institutions.”

Trump has even mentioned how he wants to provide financial support for families who want to have children, which could help support the population crisis in the United States.



The GOP has a solid shot at helping to restore American values in all parts of society, even the liberal universities. People are starving for new ideas and sick of the fruitless, woke agenda of the left.













