Although the left had the widespread support of the deep state in this election, it still handed the election to the right on a silver platter because of its obtuse woke ideology.

What is even more shocking is that the left has decided that it is best to double down on some of these same toxic ideas after suffering a clear defeat from Donald Trump. The far left will derail the DNC if they are left unchecked, and the GOP is easily poised to benefit from this trend.



Despite the negative media coverage, Donald Trump’s approval rating has remained very favorable. It has even risen slightly among Democrats, indicating how some people from the center-left are becoming less critical of Trump.



The right still has a lot of work to do. Squashing the obtuse woke ideas of the left will be very easy, but it will be difficult to undo the damage from the deep state during the Biden administration. Most importantly, center-left candidates like Newsom have caught sight of the failure of the radical left and present a threat in the 2028 elections if they can bring the party closer to the center.



In the meantime, the right has picked up the baton and has accomplished more in the past few months than the DNC has in years.

Charlie Kirk Exposes Leftist Madness

The hypocrisy and incoherence of the leftists’ policies were substantial before the election, and the left has continued to charge forward after the election, still oblivious to what went wrong.



Leaders like Charlie Kirk have done an excellent job of exposing the hypocrisy and flawed logic of the left. These insane policies have been fuel for the right to take over and restore logic in this country.

The pushback against Trump in these initial months is very encouraging, as it will help the right secure another victory in the upcoming elections. The left has gone through a massive transition since 2008 and is hardly recognizable at the moment.

Elon Musk was once the darling of the left and has now shifted parties, even though his views haven’t changed.

Bill Maher has repetitively slammed the cult leftist for going off course, and he was also sharply criticized for agreeing to meet Trump recently. Although Maher has a long history of bashing Trump, he was willing to accept the invitation and be civil.

“You also have to respect the guy did win. It's more than half the country. I keep saying it, I'm not going to hate. You can not like Trump; you can hate him, but you can't hate everybody who voted for him. I said it in my last special: I don't hate half the country, and I don't want to hate half the country.”

Until Democrats are willing to man up and apply logic, the right will continue to run the show. The left is still trapped in its TDS echo chamber and has even begun to turn on center-leftists. The Democratic Party is becoming less relevant with each passing year.

The Endless Hypocrisy and Flawed Logic of the Left

Charlie Kirk made an extensive list of some of the flawed ideologies of the left, many of which have gained traction in recent months. While the left thinks it is attacking Trump, all they are doing is exposing their hypocrisy and making Trump look more reasonable.



Politicians like AOC and Bernie Sanders have criticized Trump and pretended to fight against the oligarchy. They have conveniently ignored massive DNC contributors like Soros. RFK Jr. has also revealed how these politicians who claim to be against oligarchy love receiving corporate donations.

Another flawed point from the left is its views on the integrity of our elections. The security of our elections is in clear jeopardy, and Trump is the only politician who seems willing to ensure that our election security is on par with that of other countries.

Trump recently signed a “radical” executive order that will require people to show an ID and proof of citizenship to vote in an election. 46 out of 47 European countries require a voter ID to vote, and many countries also ban absentee voting.



The following states, most of which magically turn blue during the elections, do not require any form of voter ID. DNC politicians hate the fact that the population has woken up to the fact that 11 out of 13 of these states were blue during the last election.

The sad reality is that the left’s push for a rise in illegal immigration is related to its desire to bring in more blue votes. Even the fake news losers have to admit that Obama had some of the same views and policies on immigration in 2005.

The left’s push against secure borders has nothing to do with immigrants and everything to do with defying Trump. Even the courts have pushed back against Trump by trying to prevent him from deporting criminals. The public has shown that they are in favor of securing our borders and deporting criminals, as they have been for a decade. These character smears on Trump won’t work anymore.

Blue states have proven that their policies don’t work and only lead to a decline in economic activity and a higher level of crime. Hundreds of thousands of people have been fleeing California every year, and major companies have also decided to move to red states.

Beyond Economics and Immigration



Economics and immigration are two of the main areas that have caused the left to decline and caused the right to win the election, even amid all of our election security issues. However, the left’s obtuse stance on other social issues has also contributed to its downfall.



Leftists still insist on violating women’s rights with their stance on trans inclusion in sports, but it will likely only be a matter of time before they back down, proving once again that they don’t care about any of these groups.



Even Gavin Newson has had to turn away from the radical left and voice common sense views on men participating in women’s sports.

The left had two choices now: back down and admit defeat or continue embarrassing themselves with woke policies.

By far the most ironic stance of the left has been their decision to turn on Elon Musk, whom they once loved because of their cult-like obsession with the green movement. Elon Musk stayed true to his principles while the left became more radicalized over a decade, and now these cultists have been destroying Tesla dealerships and painting swastikas on Tesla vehicles.



There have now been over 50 attacks on Tesla dealerships and owners by the tolerant left.

Elon Musk was once a prominent voice on the left. Bill Maher, who remains loyal to the DNC, has been bashed by the mean girls from the far left. Other previous DNC members, like Tulsi and RFK Jr., have made fine additions to the right after their party ousted them. The right has proven that it is wide open to receiving anyone from the left, whether or not they choose to leave their party. This is how we will continue to win.

2028 Implications

Every month that the woke left continues to drown itself in these toxic ideas is another victory for the right. As Trump continues to clean up federal agencies, improve immigration policies, and remove toxic DEI ideology, the left will become even weaker.



Unlike other leftist politicians, Trump has based his policies on the needs of the people and has followed through. People can, therefore, feel the impact of these policies, thus making them less vulnerable to propaganda as they were during 2016-2021.



The main threat to monitor is politicians like Newson taking the leap to divide themselves from the radical left to gain the support of people in the center. It is crucial for the right never to underestimate the left’s potential, no matter how ridiculous its actions have been.