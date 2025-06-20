In a perfect world, federal groups like the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) would be working on behalf of national security and the American people.

On paper, the CIA is a vital agency that exists to protect this country’s best interests, often handling classified information. CIA agents are known for fighting crime, terrorism, and other threats to America’s welfare.

In actuality, however, what this federal group is supposed to do is very different from what it actually does. It’s no secret that corruption exists in the CIA.

Over the years, the agency has been exposed for colluding with the FBI to spy on President Trump’s 2016 campaign. We’ve also learned that the CIA maintains a major role in what information the mainstream media shares with Americans.

To say we can’t give this group the benefit of the doubt would be an understatement. Even still, what the CIA admits to can be more terrifying than what it tries to keep hidden.

In early June, the agency abruptly announced a decision to further its “official presence” on X. Naturally, this raised a plethora of questions about what the CIA has been doing “unofficially” on the social media platform.

Reading Between the Lines

Americans with access to X will see that the CIA brands itself as America’s “first line of defense.” The agency also claims to be going places and accomplishing things that are out of reach for other people.

Given the history, though, folks aren’t buying it.

People responded to the CIA’s “official” account, asking for it to reveal its “unofficial” presence on X. Others questioned what prompted the agency to make a sudden expansion on this particular site.