For far too long, DEI has been a persistent threat in the national workforce, across multiple industries. Corporations across the board are using race and gender as make-or-break factors when hiring for certain jobs, especially those of a higher caliber.

This directly flies in the face of meritocracy, thus putting both workers and consumers alike in danger. In certain positions, hiring people on the basis of their immutable characteristics, rather than their qualifications, can lead to severe injury or death.

What many people don’t realize is that DEI actually violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Under this law, discrimination against individuals based on race and gender is illegal. As such, any company that’s engaged in DEI for the sake of “leveling the playing field” or perpetuating other woke agendas has opened itself up to punitive litigation.

Unfortunately, this still isn’t deterring big box store Costco from doubling down on racist DEI policies.

This Will Be a Major Problem Moving Forward

Across the country, people are tired of DEI. Americans from all walks of life keep speaking out against it, not just in the workforce, but also in the education system. Consumers are also protesting against DEI with their dollars, refusing to support businesses that insist on prioritizing wokeness above all else.

Costco, on the other hand, isn’t giving up DEI without a fight. In a written statement to the company’s investors last month, the big box store’s board of directors urged shareholders not to cast votes against DEI. According to Costco, this latest brand of wokeness is about “respect and inclusion,” while playing a major role in the company attracting new employees.

Across the United States, millions of Americans shop at Costco, plenty of whom are not on board with DEI. Sadly, the big box store has decided this doesn’t matter and doesn’t want shareholders to interfere with clear violations of the Civil Rights Act.

Costco May Live to Regret This

On X, Republican Sen. Mike Lee pointed out that Costco shouldn’t be this resistant to abiding by federal employment law. Moreover, the corporation should want to do the right thing when it comes to hiring people who are actually qualified for available positions.

If Costco insists on standing by wokeness, even when it breaches the Civil Rights Act, everyday Americans should refuse to shop with them. This means cancelling Costco memberships and supporting small businesses that actually believe in meritocracy, rather than DEI. Eventually, when Costco loses enough money, it’ll either have a change of heart or go out of business altogether.

More than a few companies have seen business stagnate after going the DEI route. Look no further than Target, Bud Light, and Disney. Each of these businesses was doing well before they waded into political waters and started finger-wagging at their own customers.

Nevertheless, as things stand today, Costco doesn’t seem like it’s going to learn its lesson about discrimination and DEI. Moreover, if the company’s shareholders cave to the latest demands from the board of directors, this will only further give wokeness a boost.

Many Other Companies Are Engaging in Similar Tactics

Believe it or not, Costco isn’t alone in perpetuating DEI; the company is just being a little more straightforward. While the big box store is openly standing by wokeness, other corporations are outwardly pretending to distance themselves from DEI. Yet, behind the scenes, they’re still engaging in DEI, just referring to their policies by different names.

Thankfully, we the people can see through such tactics and deception. Americans aren’t stupid and it’s not hard to figure out when businesses value wokeness over meritocracy. Time and time again, large corporations show they don’t really care about meeting the needs of their customers, many of whom come from an array of backgrounds.

Be Mindful of Where Your Dollars Are Going

Despite its size, Costco only stands in its current position because of dollars from American consumers. If every single customer decided it was no longer going to frequent Costco or maintain memberships with the company, it would go under within the day.

Now is a time to be very cognizant of where our money is going. This means making sure that any businesses we support aren’t engaging in discrimination or looking down their nose at meritocracy.

In 2025, shopping small is a great way to avoid inadvertently supporting any corporation that doesn’t believe in American values. Today, so many small businesses are working to pour into their communities, provide essential jobs, and stand for meritocracy in the process.

It’s these hardworking entrepreneurs who are most in need of support from everyday consumers. In the years ahead, we all need to commit to frequenting these establishments and making sure they don’t go under while pro-DEI, anti-American companies thrive.

Time will tell what comes next for Costco in the years ahead. Though, all things considered, the company seems likely to end up on the receiving end of a class-action lawsuit very soon.