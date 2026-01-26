Creepy Commie White Woman Believes White People Shouldn’t be Allowed to Own Houses

The political left is fond of arguing that private property is a social construct. Democrats on the far left are adamant that land boundaries are arbitrary.

If the left had their way, we’d be assigned plots of land by the government as occurs in Vietnam.

Some lefties such as Cea Weaver, the newly appointed NYC Tenant Director, are taking it one step further.

Weaver, handpicked by Zohran Mamdani, insists white people should not be allowed to purchase or own houses.

Weaver and Mamdani Want Total State Control

If NYC’s new leadership has its way, we’ll all become lifelong renters.

The landlord?

The state.

It’s an extremist position that even the Chinese would reject. Though few know it, China’s stance on property rights is to the right of Weaver and Mamdani’s.

The Chinese government owns the nation’s land yet its people own houses.

In fact, the Chinese authoritarians went to the extent of building a circular highway around a privately owned house instead of seizing the land through eminent domain as occurs in the United States.

Why, exactly, does the Mamdani administration want to ban home ownership?

Envy and hate.

Mamdani’s team is taking aim at white people in an attempt to get revenge for colonialism, slavery, segregation, and redlining.

Mike Lee and the Rest of the World are Watching NYC

The housing crisis in America isn’t unique to our nation. Canada, India, Mexico, and most other countries also have housing shortages.

Why?

Several reasons.

For one, the liberation of women spanning several waves of feminism has led to singles owning homes without spouses, kids, or roommates.

Moreover, corporations and landlords are allowed to purchase an unlimited number of homes. Factor in the rising cost of land and you have a nearly worldwide housing crisis.

“Private property including and kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy masquerading as wealth building’ public policy.” - Cea Weaver

Instead of collectivizing housing as planned by the Mamdani administration, Canada is employing a co-op approach to housing. Co-ops do not allow property owners to make a profit when selling a home.

Donald Trump recently floated out the idea of banning institutions from buying single family homes.

Elon Musk is poised to sell tiny Tesla homes to alleviate pressure on the housing market.

“We’re opening underused federal land to expand housing, support local development and get Washington, D.C. out of the way for communities that are just trying to grow.” – Mike Lee

Aren’t these better ideas than socializing the housing market to avenge past wrongdoings against racial minorities?

Logical and rational people believe so. Mike Lee is one of them.

Mike Lee is Calling for a Return to Sanity

Our collective political discourse is spiraling out of control. What we need most is a cool, calm, and refreshing voice of civility.

The voice of Utah Senator Mike Lee.

Instead of fanning the flames across the political aisle, Lee is calling for a return to normalcy and decorum.

“Housing prices are crushing families and keeping young Americans from living where they grew up. We need to change that.” – Mike Lee

Ideally, women would make peace with men and form more traditional households. Such a conventional approach to life leads to shared housing and family building.

However, that’s unlikely to occur.

Mike Lee’s Plan for Housing

Lee stands in firm opposition to Weaver and Mamdani’s collectivist approach to housing.

Instead, we should pass Lee’s Helping Open Underutilized Space to Ensure Shelter Act in which the government would sell federal land for housing development.

The bottom line?

If housing is collectivized with the government as landlord, there will be no incentive to maintain home upkeep or build better homes.

Instead of raising taxes and giving government dominion over housing, we’d be better off with a rules-based approach as suggested by the Trump administration.

The solution might be as simple as passing a housing transparency and fairness law that requires sellers to sell to individuals and families instead of institutions.

It’s a common sense approach that Mike Lee and other rational thinkers are willing to consider.