For longer than most people realize, the crooked pharmaceutical industry has gotten away with lying to Americans. At the core of their mission is not to protect public health, but to make money… no matter the consequences.

If there was ever any doubt about this, what this country witnessed during COVID should erase it. Amid this juncture, we witnessed big pharma roll out a series of toxic vaccines in a matter of months.

This was all done for a virus with a survival rate of over 98%. Before these vaccinations got released to the public, corrupt health officials pushed social distancing orders, business closures, and face mask mandates on this country.

This was only shut down because of patriots standing up, fighting back, and refusing to roll over for tyrants. Unfortunately, history has repeatedly shown that tyranny almost always tries to make a comeback.

In 2025, we’re witnessing this play out as big pharma is planning to - once again - normalize mask wearing.

America is Not Falling For This Again

At the start of June, the public learned that health officials were vocalizing concerns about the NB181 variant of COVID. Apparently, this variant is so worrying that they believe Americans need to start wearing face masks again.

We’ve been down this road, though.

Wearing a mask over the nose and mouth does absolutely nothing to stop the spread of viruses. Doing this is purely performative and completely void of scientific efficiency. Nevertheless, it’s not shocking to see big pharma trying to bring this back years later.

Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the strongest proponent of mandates during COVID, eventually admitted that mask wearing wasn’t effective. Despite his public claims back in 2020, there is video evidence of him confessing years ago that masking up doesn’t work.

This country is not going to fall for the grift again. Under no circumstances will we permit authoritarian elitists to inhibit our ability to breathe.

Just as we saw before, this “new” variant of COVID is little more than a Trojan horse to give corrupt pharmaceutical companies control over the public.

Big Pharma Ought to Be Ashamed of Itself

Contrary to what people like Fauci wanted Americans to believe, face masks did more harm than just inconvenience people.

Documented reports showed ongoing exposure to people in facial coverings hurts the development of children. Kids struggled to read facial cues that are integral to nonverbal communication.

This set them back years during a time when they should have been picking up these important skills. As all this happened, big pharma was nowhere to be found. People like Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx repeatedly ignored all the harm done from the mandates they endorsed.

Any public health official who now advocates for a return to mask wearing is not to be trusted. Regardless of how they try to justify it, going back to covering half our faces can’t happen in America.

They’re Already Trying to Manufacture Mass Panic

As we predicted years ago, the efforts to make Americans fearful on a large scale have returned.

In the spirit of seein folks mask up, big pharma claims a “summer surge” of COVID’s NB181 variant may be coming. Of course, the idea here is to make people believe face masks are the safest route forward.

This is a bit ironic, though, since the COVID vaccines released by pharmaceutical companies were supposed to ensure a return to normal. The fact that these vaccines lived up to zero of their promises speaks volumes.

We can’t trust the healthcare industry and that hasn’t changed just because a few years passed. Nothing these people say is without an agenda or greater effort to seize power.

This time, though, Americans have the tools, knowledge, and experience to see through these efforts. Never again will big pharma be able to control us or send this country into chaos.

They Wouldn’t Stop With Just Masks

Years ago, medical officials promised that only “15 days” were necessary to stop the spread of COVID.

Yet 15 days of asking people to stay home and limit interactions with others turned into years of mask mandates, COVID vaccine passports, and arresting parents in parks.

If we let big pharma get their way this time around, face masks will only be the beginning. Healthcare officials will eventually pivot, demanding lockdowns, social distancing, and mass closures of businesses.

Even after COVID insanity was defeated, patriots warned the establishment would one day take another run at America. We are now seeing these warnings come to fruition.

In 2025, it’s incumbent upon everyday people to stand up, hold the line, and defend our freedoms. No public health official has the right to force masks or vaccines on any American.

Those who attempt to recreate the destructive tyranny seen during COVID are in for a very rude awakening.