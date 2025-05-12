Covid was one of the most brutal, authoritarian power grabs that the Western world has ever seen.



They demonized and muzzled politicians and medical professionals who had the guts to tell the truth, and they provided unlimited protection for thugs like Fauci. The DNC has no original platform and had to use Covid as a means to grab power and slander the right.



Even after everything we saw, our elections are still not secure, and liars like Fauci have not been prosecuted. Our national debt now stands at a record high following the debt surge of the 2020s, and the right has inherited a very weak economy in 2025.

The stubborn resistance from the DNC has only grown stronger, and it will take a lot of time to improve election security, restore the economy, and ensure that federal agencies and tech companies don’t trample on free speech or interfere with elections again.



As the saying goes, one should never let a good crisis go to waste. This was the playbook of the DNC during the 2020s.

Mike Lee Calls Out DNC Abuse of Covid

2020 was one of the most brutal years for Donald Trump. The deep state exploited the Covid crisis to prevent Trump’s second consecutive election victory.

For many years, Mike Lee has been very vocal about how the democrats abused Covid and used the crisis to gain power.

After this grotesque election abuse, there were even greater abuses of power from the DNC. The Biden crime organization wrecked the economy with its draconian economic policies, and then forced a toxic mRNA product on the American public. The DNC also colluded with tech companies to censor conservative voices who tried to warn the masses.



Donald Trump had a revolutionary win in 2016 and was on track to continue restoring the American economy. However, the DNC decided they would rather sabotage Trump, destroy the country, and then rule over the ashes.







Exaggerating Covid and False Economic Promises

The first step that the DNC took during Covid was to exaggerate the crisis and use this as a pretext to gain as much power as possible. Biden unleashed the force of federal agencies and tech companies against logical conservative voices and used the crisis to grab more power.

As patriots like Mike Lee and Rand Paul have noted, there is no appropriate time to act against the Constitution. During a crisis, the constitution should become more powerful.

The greatest culprit, Anthony Fauci, is still free to walk after funding gain of function research and then lying about it to Congress.

After Fauci’s reckless lab leak havoc, Democrats exploited the crisis induced by lockdowns to blame Trump for the economy and to push through a bunch of progressive policies, like student loan cancellation, which they never followed through with. Following 2021, Democrats proved that they had no real economic vision and that their promises were false.

Election Security is Still a Joke

Slamming Trump on his economic policies certainly wasn’t enough, as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was a major boost for the US economy. The DNC was fully aware of this fact and knew they would have to interfere with the election process as much as they could to stack the odds in their favor.

Democratic voter fraud in blue cities is by no means a new phenomenon. 2020 was just an extension of this brutal monster.

While mail-in voting has been becoming more popular over time, its popularity soared in 2020 when the DNC used Covid as a pretext to push for mail-in voting.

Of course, all of the “peaceful protests” of the 2020s were completely fine, but showing up to vote was a major health risk. In 2020, Kamala Harris made it clear that she supported these protests and that they wouldn’t stop leading up to the elections.

This fight will never be over until we crack down on the wicked DNC election interferers, who still insist that some states should not require voters to show an ID. It is not shocking that the majority of these states turn blue during the elections.

Since voter fraud has its limits, the DNC has also had to resort to using tech companies and federal agencies to swing the election to the left. The Hunter Biden laptop cover-up was likely one of the main forces that led Biden to win the election.

Tech Misinformation Monster

Conservative voters are familiar with the dishonest tactics of the DNC and media, which started with the whole Russia-gate hoax. However, the media was able to deceive many people on the fence when the Covid plandemic broke out.

Covid was an excuse for the DNC tech machine to censor conservative voices, many of whom provided insightful warnings about Covid. Since the DNC has had no original ideas or platform for decades, they exploited this crisis by blaming Trump for Covid and censored any logical voices who opposed Covid mandates and other toxic ideas like the open border policies.

As Trump has promised, he is moving to restore free speech. The White House government website now showcases an overview of the lab leak theory, which was once dismissed as a conspiracy theory. This is another important step in elevating the truths that were once dismissed as misinformation.





Repairing the Damage

The world has had multiple pandemics in the past 100 years, but none with the miserable knock-on effects that we experienced this decade.



Vaccines have never eradicated SARS. The fact that these lunatics tried to compare SARS to Polio and say we could end Covid through mass vaccination is absolute madness. The world now has to deal with the unknown health risks of a toxic mRNA vaccine that many people had to take under duress. Fauci abused his power and covered up other drugs to push this vaccine on the public, and the outcome is very concerning, given his sketchy involvement with the AIDS crisis when he pushed toxic drugs on the population.



The economic impact continues to plague the middle class. After inflation began to run rampant and the Fed had to hike rates, the DNC insisted on making things worse by funding Ukraine and inflating our debt. It will take years to reverse this damage.



Voting security is still an issue, even after all of the illogical practices that we witnessed in 2020. Some judges still believe they have the right to stop Trump from blocking non-citizens from voting in elections.

The DNC has no original economic platform, and its only strategy is to create chaos and blame Trump for it. We have seen this with Covid, immigration, the economy, and other social issues.





Trump has been making massive strides to reclaim free speech and ensure that tech companies don’t abuse their powers. He has also created a very strong cabinet that is free of corruption. The final, and most important step, is to secure our border and revamp the integrity of our elections. The DNC is doing everything it can to rig the election process and bring in more blue voters.





