Democrats Already Fleeing the Senate After Just Six Days

Sen. Mike Lee said the truth: the only secret to the SAVE America Act being passed in the Senate is time and will power. He made a great comparison to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which was filibustered by democrats for 72 days prior to its passage. Today’s democrats? They’re already checking out after less than one week of serious debate on this important legislation.

That says it all.

There has been no small amount of procedure involved here. The SAVE America Act requires that citizens have to show identification and provide documentation of citizenship as a requirement to vote in federal elections — the minimum safeguards to ensure fair elections that every American citizen can accept without hesitation when purchasing a beer or boarding a flight. However, the same party that used to filibuster for months to pass a civil rights bill to protect our fellow American citizens now cower at the thought of requiring similar protections to prevent non-citizens and fraud from corrupting the ballot box.

Mike Lee is not going to let the democrats off the hook. “Do not give up,” he wrote and he is absolutely correct. Republicans were elected to the majority for a reason. Voters want safe and secure elections. This is the moment that we need to deliver, not negotiate a surrender.

Here is the part of the swamp that hopefully stays quiet: If democrats are crumbling this quickly under low pressure, what would happen if there were enough willpower to sustain this movement over the course of several weeks on each of the other priorities that align with the interests of America First? When real will power is applied to their manufactured outrage, they will be in for a rude awakening.

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