Democrats are completely flabbergasted that immigrants ALSO PREFER SAFER CITIES!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript225Democrats are completely flabbergasted that immigrants ALSO PREFER SAFER CITIES!Who would have thought?Feb 25, 2026225ShareTranscriptBreaking News: immigrants like safer cities too!Based Mike Lee Fan is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBased Mike Lee FanSubscribeRecent PostsBiden Admin were using autopen 88% of the time! Feb 15Time to end Biden's weaponization of the justice systemFeb 5Leftists have a weird infatuation with murd*r and assass*nationsJan 30Creepy Commie White Woman Believes White People Shouldn’t be Allowed to Own HousesJan 26Leftists can no longer hide its political violenceJan 22MIKE LEE: Radical leftists celebrate the murder of Charlie Kirk and encourage attacks on federal agentsJan 14MIKE LEE: Charlie Kirk’s Murderer Must Get the Death PenaltyDec 28, 2025