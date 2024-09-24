Democrats are Ruining Cities With Crime and Danger
Here's the Truth About the Leftist Crime Crisis
It’s no secret that Democrat-run communities have problems. For years on end, leftists have embraced failed policies that terrorize law-abiding citizens and embolden criminals. Look no further than the smash-and-grabs in California or regulations that allow shoplifting, so long as the goods stolen aren’t worth more than $950.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Based Mike Lee Fan to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.