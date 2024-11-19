Across the United States, photo identification is a prerequisite for engaging in all sorts of activities. In order to fly on a plane, open a bank account, or even buy alcohol at a restaurant, each person is mandated to present identification. At certain movie theaters, films with R ratings require you to show ID before being allowed to proceed.

In spite of this, Democrats have been railing against ID requirements to vote. For years, the left branded such mandates as racist and bigoted. They denied the fact that allowing people to cast ballots without photo ID opens the door to fraud and corruption.

Unfortunately for the left, they’re not on the right side of history here. The demonization of voter ID laws and vilification of Republicans who support these laws is way off the deep end. In fact, the overwhelming majority of Americans actually agree with voter ID mandates.

What Democrats Don’t Want You to Know About Voter ID

According to a survey conducted by Gallup, 84% of Americans favor requirements for voters to show ID at the polls before being given a ballot to cast. Only a mere 15% oppose this. These numbers couldn’t send a clearer message. In fact, it shows that support for voter ID rules crosses all sorts of demographics.

Given recent events that transpired over the past several years, there’s no reason for anyone to oppose voter ID. Contrary to left-wing narratives, there also aren’t any major barriers standing in the way of a person presenting an official photo identification that confirms who they are.

Anti-voter ID arguments, at the end of the day, don’t hold up when they’re challenged or forced to face scrutiny. That’s because most people know, to their core, there’s only one reason why anyone would oppose these requirements.

Voter ID Makes It Harder to Cheat

If a political group was interested in rigging elections, it would theoretically make sense for them to be against laws that require one to show ID at the polls. After all, identity confirmation in this form would work against efforts to cast multiple ballots.

Such mandates also make it much harder for illegal aliens or other non-citizens to cast ballots. Over the years, Democrats have been taking purposeful steps forward to let non-Americans vote in US elections. When taking this into account, the party’s opposition to voter ID actually makes a lot of sense.

We Must Ensure Free and Fair Elections

Just earlier this year, Democrats were denying that non-citizens cast ballots in our nation’s elections, despite their attempts to change this. Though as left-wing officials oppose voter ID laws, they’ve also begun suing red states that attempt to take non-citizens off the voter rolls.

One must ask themselves why that is. If Democrats are correct in asserting that non-citizens aren’t voting in American elections, then surely there should be no problem with taking these folks off voter rolls.

Better yet, everyone should be asking how and why non-citizens ever landed on the voter rolls to begin with. This alone, is a red flag, as only American citizens should have the mandatory paperwork and information that’s needed to register as a US voter. Even during this year’s presidential election, several states were forced to review individuals on their voter rolls and remove ineligible persons.

At the end of the day, it’s incumbent upon every state to uphold free and fair elections. This means doing their due diligence and ensuring that only Americans vote in our country’s political races. Part of this due diligence also requires voter ID mandates. This way, election officials can confirm each person’s identity and their status as a citizen of this nation.

Whenever the left starts railing against this, it’s worth asking why. Why do Democrats want to let potentially anyone have a say in our country’s laws and leadership? Moreover, what are left-wing officials hiding that could be potentially exposed by voter ID laws?

Holding the Line Against Voter Fraud

About four years ago, Americans witnessed the chaos and devastation that happens when elections are stolen. If there’s one thing 2020 did, it’s highlight the importance of election integrity. We cannot allow non-citizens to cancel out the votes of hardworking, tax paying Americans. Crossing this line will impose immeasurable harm upon this country that may be impossible to come back from.

To date, every single Democrat who disagrees with voter ID laws should be questioned on why. These folks should stand before the nation and lay out the specific reasons that are causing problems for them. What is it about showing ID at the polls that makes left-wing officials so antsy?

While we the people have a pretty good idea of what’s driving this radically unpopular, anti-voter ID sentiment, it’s something that Democrats should directly answer for. Sadly, none of us should count on the left being transparent, forthcoming, or honest with the American people.