Across the country, there’s been a disturbing uptick in attacks on Tesla.

As many Americans know, Tesla is owned by business magnate Elon Musk, who also purchased and rebranded the social media company now known as X.

Upon President Trump’s return to the Oval Office, Musk has been a central figure in helping the president root out corruption. This is most notably seen through his involvement in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an organization centered around rooting out waste, abuse, and fraud at the federal level.

As all this plays out, the powers that be are desperate to stop Trump, Musk, and DOGE from shaking up the status quo in any meaningful capacity. It’s why Musk’s Tesla headquarters and vehicles nationwide are happening more frequently.

None of this is coincidental and as the violence increases, Democrats are now getting called upon to condemn it.

“Cooling Down the Temperature?”

For years, left wing figureheads have spoken at length about the need to lower animosity and cool down the heated temperatures of politics.

Unfortunately, Democrats are not practicing what they preach. In fact, it’s recently come to light that left wing fundraising organization ActBlue appears to be funding at least some of the attacks against Tesla.

At the same time, Democrats like Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have been cheering on hits to Tesla’s stock and laughing at the violence against Musk’s company.

It’s gotten so bad that the left now has to be specifically asked to rebuke the attacks. Taking to X, Republican Sen. Mike Lee urged Democrats to rebuke the attack against Tesla, along with the company’s dealerships and vehicle owners.

Thus far, left wing officials have yet to come forward with condemnations. Many of them seem pleased about what’s transpiring. It’s as if they believe that Musk deserves it and want to see his company remain under siege.

Ironically, this venom and hatred comes from the side that’s constantly accusing conservatives of hatred and intolerance.

This Has No Place in America

Attacks against Tesla don’t just target Elon Musk. They also target the hardworking Americans who are employed by his company.