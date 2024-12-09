The aftermath of the 2024 presidential election brought about epic meltdowns, mainly from the left-wing. In real time, Democrats have been lashing out against pro-Trump Americans by attacking their character, wishing suffering upon them, and disinviting them from Thanksgiving dinners.

Even teachers and educators across the country stooped so low to partake in this troublesome behavior. Some are on the record calling Trump supporters “stupid” and advocating for violence against them. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that any of this is going to stop as time goes on.

Amid the failed presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris, the far left is now making even more desperate demands as a means of coping.

Supreme Court Justice Harris?

Despite Democrats’ best efforts, President Trump won the 2024 White House race. He won in spite of the 2020 election being rigged and in spite of voter rolls across multiple states having dead people registered.

Many patriots feared that this year’s election would turn out the same as its counterpart four years ago. However, Americans showed up for President Trump in droves. The turnout was so great that the left-wing had absolutely no chance of stealing the race this time around.

This doesn’t mean Democrats are totally giving up though. In the weeks after Election Day, there’ve been calls for Harris to replace Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on the high court. Left-wingers in favor of this argue that due to Sotomayor being 70-years-old and a diabetic, she should step down now before Trump gets in office and has the power to select her replacement.

Of course, floating Harris as the solution is a desperate effort for Democrats to lick their wounds. They also don’t want the Supreme Court’s current majority of 6-3 to further expand to 7-2.

As seen above and on X, Republican Sen. Mike Lee joined conservative patriots in denouncing the idea of Harris on the Supreme Court as “nuts.”

A Desperate Attempt to Keep Power

This year, Democrats not only lost the White House race, but they also lost the Senate. Despite the mainstream media’s predictions, Republicans held onto power in the House of Representatives. In light of this and come January, the GOP will have control over both Congress and the Oval Office, a reality that absolutely terrifies the left.

At this point, Democrats will do anything to maintain power in this country. They want the deep state and other forms of corruption to continue on without being checked. The left is likewise eager to keep calling the shots and effectively shutting down anyone who dares to question them.

Meanwhile, Republicans have made it clear that this won’t stand. Once the GOP regains power of the federal government, there’s going to be a lot of work that needs to be done, especially after the past four years of chaos.

No Word From Justice Sotomayor

Notwithstanding calls for her replacement, SCOTUS’ Sotomayor has made no mention of any plans to step down. For all intents and purposes, it appears that the liberal justice intends to remain on the Supreme Court for the rest of her life.

Even the vice president hasn’t spoken publicly about potentially joining the Supreme Court as a new justice. Instead, she’s returned to rubber stamping the Biden administration and upholding the failed policies that are hurting so many Americans.

Democrats who are hoping to see Harris on the Supreme Court shouldn’t hold their breath waiting. The same also applies to other leftists who’ve called for Biden to suddenly step down from the White House so that Harris can temporarily serve as president before January 20, 2025.

We Can’t Cede Power to the Left

If there’s one thing we’ve come to learn in recent years, it’s that Democrats are completely unfit to hold power in America. At every single turn, they’ll abuse this power and wield it against their political opponents.

Rather that’s through rigging presidential elections or using the Department of Justice to terrorize parents, we’ve seen examples of this abuse time and time again. Before November 5, many on the left believed they had these latest elections successfully in the bag. This month brought about the rude awakening that many conservatives warned was coming.

As January 2025 gets closer, expect more desperate antics from the Democrats. Diminishing Trump supporters’ character and demanding for Harris to join the Supreme Court may only be the tip of the iceberg.

Over the years, we’ve learned that the radical left is not above trying to pull certain strings behind the scenes. It’s for these reasons that we the people have to remain vigilant and pay attention to what’s happening.

Even after President Trump returns to the White House, the minority of Democrats who do remain in Congress will undoubtedly pull out every stop to sabotage him. Though the one silver lining in this is they’ll be greatly outnumbered by patriotic lawmakers in both the House and the Senate.