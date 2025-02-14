Founded in 1981, the American intelligence community is responsible for upholding various national security interests, while also navigating foreign affairs and relations.

With this comes a lot of responsibility, which is why agencies like the CIA and FBI have high levels of access and clearance that aren’t available to everyday Americans.

These officials are thus expected to conduct themselves with integrity and the best interests of the United States in mind. However, that doesn’t always happen.

As a matter of fact, the past several years have seen a rampant uptick in corruption across different intelligence agencies. This has spiraled so far out of control that many Americans feel these agencies need to be completely dismantled and rebuilt from scratch.

One of the most consistent voices in calling out this corruption is none other than tech mogul Elon Musk.

Former USAID Chief Cuts Corners to Rake in Cash

From 2021 to 2025, Samantha Powers ran the United States Agency for International Development, earning an annual salary of $180,000. Yet, somehow, during just this four-year period alone, Powers’ net worth jumped from only $6.7 million to a whopping $30 million.

On X, Musk questioned how this was possible. He also noted that a $30 million net worth is more than 100 times what the former USAID chief would have taken home from her $180,000 annual salary, especially after paying taxes.

This is a question that many inquiring minds want answers to.

Increasing one’s net worth by $23.3 million is no small feat, especially during a time when rising interest rates, growing costs of living, and inflation are hitting everyday Americans.

So far, there’s been no answer from Powers on how she managed to pull this off. However, it could very well warrant an official investigation.

Money Laundering (or Other Illicit Crimes) Could Be a Factor

Every year, the USAID manages global funding to the tune of billions of dollars.

Powers’ $23.3 million increase in net worth could very well come as a result of cashing in on the government’s official business. What’s to say that she didn’t cut deals behind the scenes or accept bribes and payoffs in exchange for favors?

Unsurprisingly, the USAID hasn’t been forthcoming about what its former top chief did to obtain a $30 million net worth on a $180,000 annual salary.

Then again, the intelligence community is very well known for trying to keep its dirty dealings hidden. They don’t want the truth brought to light and they certainly don’t want everyday people knowing what the elites are really up to.

Trump Already Warned Us About USAID

Problems associated with this agency long predate Samantha Powers’ involvement in it.

President Trump has spoken extensively about issues with USAID, noting its decisions to waste millions of taxpayer dollars on woke initiatives in other nations like Egypt, Serbia, and Vietnam.

Since his return to office, the president even signed an executive order that puts a pause on the agency’s spending for 90 days pending an official review.

USAID also stands credibly accused of paying for celebrities to visit Ukraine. It goes without saying that this isn’t an effective use of taxpayer dollars and Americans who are barely making ends meet shouldn’t be forced to pay for this.

With the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) working to put an end to wasteful federal spending, USAID’s days could very well be numbered.

Trump has even explored having the agency operate as part of the US State Department, rather than as a separate government entity with nearly total discretion to spend taxpayer money on whatever it pleases.

In the weeks and months ahead, Americans can expect more updates about uncovering not just the corruption of Samantha Powers, but also USAID and what the future of this agency looks like.

We Need to Keep Taxpayer Money Here at Home

Looking at the current condition of the economy makes one thing very clear: it’s never been more imperative to preserve taxpayer money for domestic uses.

We need to be using these funds to look after our veterans, empower state-level involvement in education, and get the southern border back under control. Sending millions of dollars to countries halfway around the world when our own country is struggling just doesn’t make any sense.

As many people expected, the USAID isn’t going down without a fight. Not only is the agency concealing how Samantha Powers increased her net worth by $23.3 million in four years; it’s also trying to keep President Trump from putting an end to its wasteful spending.

Should Trump sign an executive order to reform USAID in any capacity, this agency and its allies in the deep state will undoubtedly bring forward lawsuits.

If this happens, there’s a very real possibility that Congress will have to step in to place the reins on USAID once and for all. Thankfully, Republicans have majority control in both the House and the Senate.