For far too long, business magnate Elon Musk has been the target of unhinged rage from the extreme left.

There was a time when Musk was beloved by the mainstream, but the moment he showed his support for the America First movement, everything changed.

Democrats began accusing Musk of being crazy, bigoted, and otherwise of poor character. They undermined and insulted him, while intentionally taking his public statements out of context.

Time and time again, we’ve all witnessed these smear campaigns against conservatives take place.

One of the latest Democrats to perpetrate this against Musk is none other than former Congressman Jamaal Bowman. However, he will soon live to regret it.

Musk Vows Legal Action

During a fairly recent sitdown on CNN, Bowman discussed various issues currently impacting America. With Musk playing an active role in the Trump administration and rooting out federal abuses in the government, it wasn’t long before CNN focused on him.

At this moment, Bowman opted to call Musk both a “N@zi” and a “thief” who lacks any competence.

Now, in a court of law, this could easily be recognized as slander, defamation of character, or both. Across social media, conservatives pointed out that Bowman’s comments could result in Musk taking legal action.

Sure enough, the business mogul responded to the former congressman, noting that he will, in fact, take legal action. In fact, Musk confirmed that a lawsuit remains “inbound.”

While Bowman has yet to issue a retraction, it’s great to see Musk standing up accordingly. For far too long, Democrats worked overtime to silence and take down anyone opposing them.

Putting a stop to this in a court of law is the most effective way to hold the radical left accountable.

Part of a Larger and More Disturbing Pattern