We knew government waste and corruption were significant, but the numbers coming in from Elon Musk’s newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are simply staggering. First, Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy said they could cut $2 trillion in spending, but now the number is staggering $6.75 trillion.

Musk has elected officials laughing in his face, including Marc Goldwein, the senior vice president and senior policy director for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), who has clearly shirked their responsibility to keep America from spiraling into infinite debt. The committee is supposed to be nonpartisan, but it’s helped Obama and Biden spend into oblivion on proxy wars and some of the most insane money-wasters imaginable.

Where’s the Money?

Where are Musk and his DOGE crew finding areas to cut without getting rid of needed government programs? The U.S. taxpayers have spent $1.3 billion dollars on dead people, $171 million on prisoner “benefits”, $101 billion on erroneous Medicare payments, $7 billion to maintain government buildings that aren’t even in use, and retired officials like Anthony Fauci who murdered millions is getting a $15 million security detail. These are just a few of the ridiculously jaw-dropping line items for government waste.

It gets more insane though — the U.S. government has spent millions to study gambling monkeys, Russian cats, and recently dropped $20,000 for a drag show in Ecuador. There’s zero accountability. The elected officials of this nation spend our money like a teenager given their parent’s credit card without any financial education. It’s as if they think money is printed from thin air. Kind of like when we printed $21 trillion in Paycheck Protection loans during COVID.

Entire Federal Agencies Will Be Deleted: They’re Useless

With the unconscionable waste that Musk and Ramaswamy have uncovered, they’re planning to end entire federal agencies. They also plan to massively cut contracts to federal contractors who are also responsible for the bloated spending.

What’s more, most people don’t even show up to work at the federal agencies they currently hold positions at. They’ve identified more than 500 government workers who are collecting paychecks but haven’t done any actual work for years. The government employees, who work remotely, are frustrated that they’ll actually have to show up to work and contribute something to taxpayers in order to continue to get paid.

By some estimates, there are only 1% of federal workers who are still employed that even need to keep their jobs to keep critical government programs working.

One of the agencies potentially on the chopping block is the National Institute of Health (NIH), you know the one that Anthony Fauci led, and wasted trillions of taxpayers funds on creating a bioweapon with Biden’s corrupt scientific research company, BioNTech?

This single agency gets billions in taxpayer funding every year. Most Americans would be happy to see it abolished completely.

Why Federal Workers Are Nervous

Elon Musk has a reputation for slashing jobs. When he purchased Twitter in October of 2022, he quickly started to trim the fat. Many of Twitter's workers were arguably superfluous since they were spying on Americans and dictating the narrative through coercion from the Biden administration. When Elon took over, he got rid of 3,700 employees, nearly half the staff at Twitter, and followed that restructuring with additional layoffs, while encouraging voluntary departures, leaving the company with 75% fewer employees than when Twitter was still running a muck with government insiders, selling people’s information, and giving people’s personal messages to Biden’s administrative team.

If Musk carries out a similar restructuring for America’s federal agencies, you can expect most agencies to be laid bare. While Musk has been criticized for how quickly he restructured Twitter, it’s still running, possibly better than ever, and he hasn’t rehired the 75% of his staff he laid off, or that willing left. Federal workers are nervous because many of them realize that their fat paychecks they’ve been getting for doing absolutely nothing are about to vanish into thin air. They might have to actually get a real job. We hear United Healthcare is hiring.