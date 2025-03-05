The federal government of the United States has become somewhat of a charity in recent years. Though there is some merit to the argument that markets yield unfair outcomes, they are necessary.

The question is whether postsecondary education should be for sale on the free market.

Some nations like Germany have merit-based postsecondary education enrollment with a limited number of seats. Ideally, we’d transition to state, municipal, or privately funded school loans for hardworking and intelligent students.

Who Should Pay for College?

It wasn’t long ago when Baby Boomers were paying for undergraduate college degrees with part-time waitressing jobs. College has become egregiously expensive since the 1980s.

The nonsensical twist is that undergraduate programs are open to nearly everyone with a pulse.

The nation’s collective refusal to shift to merit-based college enrollment as occurs in Germany is costing us. We have C students enrolling in undergraduate colleges, some of whom go on to obtain graduate degrees.

The problem lies in the distrust of the federal government to serve as the nation’s middleman. Until trust is established in Uncle Sam, it does not make sense to fund college tuition, room, and board through the federal government.

“President Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debt is yet another reckless spending policy during a period of dangerous inflation. This plan will hurt everyone, including those the policy purports to help.” – Mike Lee on former President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Nor does it make sense to force struggling parents and students to foot the entirety of the cost of college.

A reasonable solution is to decentralize college costs to individual states. A reliance on property tax revenue, sales tax, and other forms of statewide taxation could fund affordable state college education.

Putting an End to Credentialism

Above all, credentialism, as opposed to the cost of college, is the underlying problem. There is no justifiable reason for entry level jobs to require the credential of a four-year undergraduate college degree.

Even some rote government jobs are behind the credential wall of a college degree.

Instead of moving forward with unfair credentialism, we should remove the credential barrier through law. It should be illegal for employers to mandate one hold a college degree to be considered for an open position.

It should also be illegal to list degree requirements on job ads as doing so is a blatant form of credentialism.

The truth that many employers and human resources professionals refuse to admit is that plenty of self-learners who lack formal credentials are qualified. Those hard workers, fast-learners, and self-starters should not be punished for their parents’ lack of college savings.

“The more involved the federal bureaucracy has become with education, the worse and more expensive things have become.” – Chip Roy (R-TX)

The return of apprenticeship programs is a creative solution to the pervasive problem of credentialism and exorbitantly expensive college tuition.

States could easily implement and fund apprenticeship programs that serve as a bridge between high school and jobs that pay a living wage.

Lee Wants Students to Know Banks and Philanthropists are Lending

Some of today’s college graduates obtained loans through banks. Others asked for financial contributions from philanthropists.

Such alternative funding routes sometimes come with the cost of higher interest rates yet they are effective.

“Cancelling debt will do little to ease America’s burden. This will instead fuel inflation, increase the cost of education and further the divide between the rich and poor.” – Mike Lee

Outsourcing the financing of college to banking institutions and philanthropists ultimately alleviates the burden of lending from the federal government.

What sense is there in using Uncle Sam as a middleman between students and college degrees when the federal government has nearly $40 trillion of debt?

Put the Pressure on Colleges and Universities

If all else fails, it will be up to colleges and universities to address the ever-worsening problem of rising tuition costs. Postsecondary learning institutions might eventually eliminate majors that yield low job placement rates and salaries.

“Too often, our bright young minds needlessly face the unfair choice of either drowning in debt or sacrificing their dreams of higher education.” - Mike Lee

Another option is to privatize the entirety of college education, making colleges and universities for-profit institutions that extend loans of their own. Such an approach would serve as positive reinforcement for colleges to restrict majors to those most likely to place students in salaried positions.

Though privatizing the entirety of postsecondary education would be unfair to those in the lower class and lower middle class, laws could be implemented for fairness.

As an example, state governments could pass legislation that forces private colleges to offer degrees with tuition on a sliding scale. In such a hypothetical situation, an applicant’s family income as recorded on tax returns would dictate his or her tuition rate.

It might also be prudent for one’s course of study to dictate the cost of tuition.

Americans are Encouraged to Keep an Open Mind

As is often said, change is the only constant in life. Today’s norms will be forgotten and overhauled within a couple decades. The species and society are in a constant state of evolution.

Voters are encouraged to keep an open mind, remaining flexible on the issue of student loan financing. Rapid changes in AI and the economy might throw unexpected curveballs that require a collective pivoting.

Above all, we should encourage our youngsters to be proactive.

In some cases, writing a handwritten letter to philanthropists and wealthy individuals is all it takes to secure student loan funding, grants, and scholarships.