If there’s one thing that’s become readily apparent in recent years, it’s this: we can’t take our liberties for granted. Given America’s status as the land of freedom, our nation will always be targeted by tyrants who see certain inalienable rights as a threat.

We witnessed this during the height of COVID as the elites attacked our freedoms under the guise of healthcare. Education is also being overrun by critical race theory, DEI, and other similar ideologies that aren’t suited for schools.

One of our most treasured rights in this country is the right to speak freely. This is so imperative that it’s enshrined within the First Amendment. Though sadly, unscrupulous characters have made this very liberty their latest target. This time, the attacks are underway in none other than Utah.

The Dignity Index is a Real Life Nightmare

In Utah, the Dignity Index is a program from the non-profit group known as UNITE. This program, to its core, is all about micromanaging the speech that comes from adults and children. Under Dignity Index’s tenets, social media guidelines and even state level initiatives are used to control what people say.