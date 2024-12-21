Within the past decade, there’s been a shockingly high amount of companies that decided to go woke. From implementing DEI to launching controversial marketing campaigns, none of the changes have been well-received by the masses.

Somewhere along the way, all of these major companies were misled. They believed that veering into the political scene would bring them new businesses, namely from the radical left that encouraged them to get involved in the first place. Unfortunately for them, going woke only alienates large swaths of the general public.

We’ve seen this time and time again, with Bud Light, Gillette, Target, and other brands. Yet still, various corporations continue to come out of the woodwork with wokeness in one form or another.

One of the latest major companies to make this mistake is none other than Geico.

Geico is Going to Regret This

Today, Geico is a well-established insurance company that purports to provide affordable coverage for cars, ATVs, and more. Over the years, Geico made a name for itself due to the relatively low prices offered, along with promoting consumer independence.

Unfortunately, this company is in the news not for its catch TV ads, but for something far more sinister. In late November, the public learned that Geico is implementing some very troubling training courses for employees.

It is now company policy for these workers to state their pronouns when interacting with customers. Geico also decided that employees have to react in rehearsed manners, in the event that they are “misgendered” or accidentally “misgender” a customer.

Of course, none of this has anything to do with providing insurance to Americans. Gender ideology shouldn’t even be on the radar of an insurance company. Yet, for reasons that remain a mystery, Geico decided this manner of training was worth imposing on their employees.

Public Backlash Has Already Begun

Americans are beyond fed up with the woke nonsense that’s taking over so many companies nationwide. On X, GOP Congressman Mike Lee called out Geico for this. He also questioned how a company that’s so focused on gender ideology can realistically keep premiums low and deliver reliable coverage.

Other Americans had similar responses. Some questioned why Geico feels it’s necessary to implement gender ideology into training protocols. Others said the insurance company would have been better served by focusing on what its customers are actually making for.

Up until now, Americans of all political views have relied upon Geico. There was no reason for them to go woke or start coaching employees on what pronouns to use with customers. When someone has to interact with a Geico representative, they’re thinking about their insurance needs, not what the representative “identifies” as.

Shareholders Aren’t Amused Either

Geico may think they’re doing a good thing by going woke. Though in the past year, various company shareholders and investors have been pushing back against this concept entirely. These financial power players can recognize that when corporations wade into the muddy waters of politics, it’s bad for business.

They’ve therefore been reaching out to individual companies, telling them to steer clear of wokeness altogether. It’s why certain corporations are rolling back DEI measures and redirecting focus towards the products and/or services they sell.

Depending on the fallout that Geico receives for woke training protocols, they too could be getting a call from shareholders. This fixation on pronouns isn’t going to attract any new customers. However, it will certainly make some Americans reconsider whether or not they want to do business with this particular company.

Geico Employees Should Take a Stand Too

Working for a company that has strict policies on pronoun usage is bound to backfire. At some point, someone’s going to be accused of “misgendering” or “misidentifying” another person, especially when they’re communicating over the phone.

This understandably puts Geico employees in a tight spot. With the company coaching them on how to communicate various pronouns, this is also bound to irritate customers who phone in to seek assistance with their insurance.

Geico may not have thought this far out, but there’s no doubt that at least some of their employees have. These workers should take a stand and walk away from a company that clearly prioritizes wokeness over productive job performance.

If employees and customers alike reject Geico’s embrace of gender ideology, this company will eventually get the message. On the other hand, if everyone just nods along and doesn’t give pushback, Geico will become even more woke.

Right now, the fixation is on gender ideology. What will it be tomorrow or in three months? Wokeness always eats itself and, by its very nature, there’s never a point where someone is deemed to be “woke enough.”

In the months and years ahead, it remains to be seen what the future of Geico looks like. Though it’s abundantly clear that the general public is tired of major companies that won’t stay out of politics.