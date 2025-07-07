It wasn’t long ago when the average American had a realistic chance of owning a home with a loving spouse, two kids and a dog. The combination of cronyism, feminism, and illegal immigration ruined the dream.

Buying a house while under the age of 40 has become a near impossibility. Though 40-year mortgages have emerged as an option, few are enthusiastic about such lengthy loans.

Mike Lee Extends a Helping Hand

America is at a crossroads.

We can move forward with the current status quo and transition to a dystopia where corporations and the wealthy own most residential homes.

Justice-minded individuals like Mike Lee envision a different future. Lee asks why we are letting corporations and the uber-wealthy lease homes to renters.

Why not empower those renters to become property owners?

“Housing prices are crushing families and keeping young Americans from living where they grew up. We need to change that.” – Mike Lee

The answer to America’s housing crisis lies in significant reform. Lee’s focus is on reforming zoning and land ownership laws. The Utah senator is pushing for Freedom Zones that guarantee our nation dedicates enough land for American families.

Reserving land for residential properties facilitates family formation and happiness. Lee’s idea is to eliminate Forest Service land as opposed to selling them.

There is also the option of changing zoning laws to permit the construction of more ranch and small-sized homes.

Though tiny homes aren’t conducive to family-building, they would alleviate the demand for housing, ultimately making it more affordable for all Americans seeking housing.

The Issue of BLM Land

BLM, short for Bureau of Land Management, is a United States Department of Interior agency tasked with administering the country’s federal lands. This swamp agency has too much power and control over America’s land.

Lee wants to drastically reduce BLM land using legislation. The Utah senator would also remove the entirety of Forest Service land. Such an act doesn’t mean the nation would sell its forests.

Rather, some of the land would be used for recreation and even the construction of residential properties. The aim is to protect recreational users of green spaces (including potential homeowners) along with ranchers and farmers.

Homes are Essential for Internal Population Growth

A nation that becomes increasingly dependent on immigration is a nation bound to fail. An influx of unskilled and uneducated individuals from distant lands increases crime and disharmony.

If we take Lee’s advice to increase housing supply while reducing housing costs, we’ll establish much-needed internal continuity. Young adults who live in houses as opposed to apartments are that much more inclined to reproduce.

It is domestic reproduction that ultimately keeps money within our borders. Moreover, a high birthrate also builds a dependence on the family unit as opposed to government.

After all, most people agree it is better for wealth to be passed down to kids and grandkids as opposed to the state.

Estate proceeds from childless individuals tend to end up in the government “black hole” of spending.

Such an outcome serves the interests of authoritarian bureaucrats instead of the American people.

Lee Wants to Help Hardworking Americans

The time has come to admit we’ve wronged many millennials and Zoomers. Some of those in these age cohorts have done everything right and are still locked out of home ownership.

Instead of giving young Americans a financial handout, we should increase the pie so everyone can eat.

Federal lawmakers should take Lee’s advice and convert available land into residential zoning for new houses.

Though an increase in housing supply would cause existing homes to stagnate or possibly decrease in value, such an outcome is utilitarian.

Keep in mind, most homeowners have enjoyed six-figure increases in their home prices across the past couple decades.

In the end, housing is not a zero-sum game.

Though land is inherently finite, we are using only a small fraction of our available land for homebuilding.

Those who side with Lee are on the right side of history. Relatively minor changes to land and zoning laws will restore faith in the American dream, giving our young adults the hope necessary to consider starting a family.

Families make America great.