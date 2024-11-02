Assassination attempts on US presidents are very rare, so it is very peculiar that Trump has already experienced two assassination attempts within several months.

The Secret Service failed massively on this day and the FBI has failed to disclose the real reasoning behind these two assassination attempts. However, some new information has come to light about potential future assassination attempts.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have been rising in recent months for many reasons, one of which is that Iran is being very open about its desire to get revenge on Trump and potentially assassinate him.

This may be one of the most monumental political developments of this year, as it shows that Trump has a very high chance of being assassinated in the next couple of years. Moreover, this event could be one of many catalysts that could cause tensions between the United States and Iran to become out of control.

Mike Lee Shares Chilling Ayatollah Video

In recent months, the US government has been paying closer attention to how Iran may potentially be involved in future assassination attempts.



Mike Lee recently shared a video from Ayatollah’s website, which shows a drone sneaking onto Mar-a-Lago and planning to assassinate Donald Trump. Other individuals, such as Mike Pompeo, were also in this video.

This video is very concerning, especially since it was created at the beginning of 2022. The drone operator displayed a message before it moved towards Trump and indicated that it was going to fire a shot.

"Soleimani's murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price."

This video was not an obscure anonymous online video but was published on Ali Khamenei’s, the Supreme Leader of Iran, website. This is also not the first time that Iran has made threats to US politicians, as Iran has made several similar threats following January 2020.

This video should be gravely concerning for multiple reasons, as Trump is very vulnerable to further assassination attempts due to political tensions between Iran and the United States. Iran has had four years to deeply plan some type of revenge, as these videos were made in response to the killing of Soleimani in early 2020.

The True Motive Behind These Assassination Attempts

These assassination attempts were very suspicious. There is something else going on behind the scenes.

Since we do not know the true motivation behind the past two assassination attempts, it is possible that Iran could have been involved in one of these. Since the FBI will not likely get to the bottom of this investigation, it is best to focus on the clear and present risk of an Iran-influenced assassination attempt this year.



The Secret Service received Intel about Iran’s desire to potentially assassinate Trump, and supposedly ramped up security before the first assassination attempt. However, they still failed to deliver basic security services during this first attempt in July and did not appear to take this threat very seriously. If the Secret Service can’t deal with an attempt from a lone radical, how are they going to deal with something prepared by Iran?



Iran can now easily see that groups like the FBI and Secret Service are very weak and distracted, and unable to prevent assassination attempts. Therefore, Iran may see the current political environment as low-hanging fruit and could carry out an assassination attempt in the coming months. As the United States becomes involved in rising Iran and Israel tensions, Iran may have even more reason to resent Donald Trump who was responsible for carrying out the attack that killed Soleimani.

US law enforcement will be protecting Iran’s president when he visits New York, even though Iran has threatened to kill Donald Trump and his political aides. It is very strange that our government insists on providing this level of security protection for Iran’s president when they failed to protect Donald Trump from multiple assassination attempts.

Even though our government has been looking into this risk from Iran, it is clear that they are not taking the issue seriously, whether it is from a genuine belief that Iran is not a major threat or from their disapproval of Donald Trump.

Some news websites have harped on about how Trump has made these claims without evidence. However, he has been briefed on the risks of an Iran assassination attempt, and this video created by Iran should be enough proof that Iran has nefarious intentions.

However, it is clear that Iran does have intentions to kill Trump, and they may have even been involved in some of the previous assassination attempts.

Peace Through Strength

The lack of strength in US leadership could open the country up to massive geopolitical risks, as countries like Iran may exploit this weakness.

During his presidency, Donald Trump achieved massive geopolitical victories and was able to avoid the typical warmongering DNC activities. In many ways, Trump’s political strategy is similar to Regan’s presidency, in which he coined the phrase “peace through strength”.

We have been heading in the polar opposite direction in the past four years, which makes the United States politically vulnerable. Iran did not strongly retaliate after Trump’s actions but recently began plotting against him in 2022 when they saw how weak the US government was becoming.



Many countries like Iran do not want Trump to become the president, because they know that they can’t push the United States around with this leadership. The risk of an assassination of Donald Trump is very high now, as many global leaders may want to do what they can to eliminate him.

Trump Needs Protection, not Hate

Sadly, many people still hate Donald Trump and would be happier if someone assassinated him.

After the first assassination attempt, many people joked about how they wished the shooter would have hit Trump. It is very concerning that there is such a deep hatred of Trump and his supporters. This hate has risen to such a level that it makes Trump very vulnerable to additional assassination attempts, as a high percentage of the population has a radical hatred of Donald Trump.

Mike Lee recently called out a professor from the University of Kansas who said men who don’t vote for Kamala should be lined up and shot.

Sadly, these views are not just held by ordinary citizens and Marxist professors. Many leaders in federal agencies have launched attacks against Trump and failed to provide him with adequate protection from assassination attempts. Some groups even want to take away his Secret Service protection.



Trump now has to battle radical DNC party members, corrupt factions of our government, and also foreign governments that would love to see him assassinated. Despite these risks, the US government does not seem to realize the extent of the risk that Iran poses to Donald Trump, and agencies like the FBI and Secret Service have shown they can’t be trusted to protect Donald Trump. The risks in the coming months are very high, as Iran does not want Trump to be elected, and they could also soar in the coming years if Trump is elected and tensions between the United States and Iran continue to grow.