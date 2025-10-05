A nation can only have so many DoorDash drivers. That’s the lesson Canada is learning.

The country’s voters are now rethinking their immigration strategy — choosing to shift the focus to growing from within.

The alternative is to place trust in government for quasi-socialized housing and education.

Would government-run housing and education work?

Possibly. But probably not.

Most Canadians have completely lost trust in their elected leaders.

Mike Lee Warns Americans to Learn From Canada’s Mistakes

If America isn’t careful, we’ll head down the same path as Canada.

Our neighbor to the North has a pathetically low 1.26 birthrate. Fertility replacement rate requires 2.1 children to be born to each man and woman.

What sense is there in repeating Canada’s immigration mistake when we can get out ahead of the problem?

That’s the question Mike Lee is asking.

Lee went as far as questioning whether Canada wants to exist as a nation.