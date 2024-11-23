On January 6, 2021, brave patriots traveled to the United States Capitol to peacefully protest against a stolen election. During this period, a series of speakers addressed the public, warning about the dangerous consequences of rigging the 2020 presidential race.

Before long, some of these folks began making their way into the Capitol, many being ushered in by police officers on the ground. Unfortunately, the situation quickly devolved with protesters being suddenly attacked on the scene. In the case of Ashli Babbitt, a veteran and passionate Trump supporter, she lost her life and no justice was ever served for it.

In the wake of January 6, thousands of Americans who protested were treated as political prisoners. Many remain in prison to this day, forced to spend years of their lives behind bars for merely walking into the United States Capitol.

At this same time, a January 6 committee was formed to allegedly get to the bottom of what transpired weeks before Joe Biden was installed in the White House. Unfortunately for this committee, it’s been exposed for engaging in pretty unscrupulous behavior.

