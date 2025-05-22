During the 2020 presidential election, Americans were forced to watch as the deep state colluded with Democrats to make sure Joe Biden carried the race. Fake, pro Biden ballots emerged across the country, while pro Trump ballots conveniently ended up in sewers and trash cans.

Biden’s illegitimate presidency then began with him hiding from the media as much as possible. His earliest days in office consisted of refusals to do interviews, which was on brand with him campaigning for the White House from his basement.

When Biden did eventually come out of hiding, he carried flashcards with him while speaking to the press. On more than one occasion, Biden raised eyebrows when he openly alleged he’d “get in trouble” for making certain off the cuff statements.

In light of all this, Americans are now breathing a sigh of relief with Trump back in the Oval Office. Though new developments continue to show that during the previous four years, Biden was never really running the show.

A Puppet For the Deep State

While Joe Biden had staffers working for him (at least on paper), those staffers likely had more control over what happened at the White House than him.

Recent statements from Karine Jean Pierre, one of Biden’s former press secretaries, speak to this. During a sit down with The View, Jean Pierre admitted that she essentially winged the White House press briefings and was less than honest.

In other words, it was Jean Pierre’s job to make the Biden administration appear solid and put together; yet, behind the scenes, the administration was a chaotic mess.

Believe it or not, she wasn’t the only one doing this. MSNBC host (and former Biden White House press secretary) Jen Psaki also engaged in similar antics. She repeatedly presented the Oval Office as a united front, working on behalf of the nation’s best interests.

However, when the cameras weren’t running, things looked very different.

This Was Always Obvious to People Paying Attention

From the moment Joe Biden launched his 2020 presidential campaign, Americans could clearly see he wasn’t fit for the job. Even as a candidate, Biden stammered while speaking and appeared visibly disconnected.

If this wasn’t bad enough, he also confused names, places, dates, and other important details in speeches. All of this played a major role in why Democrats had to rig the 2020 White House election in order for Biden to be declared the winner.

During his presidential term, ongoing verbal gaffes and strange behavior raised additional red flags. Biden would wander off at inopportune times and repeatedly make odd, inappropriate comments.

Eventually, the country began calling for him to undergo cognitive testing and release the results to the public. Of course, no one in the White House approved this. The deep state—along with every single one of Biden’s handlers—knew that releasing such results would be disastrous for his already troubled public image.

So Who Was Really Pulling The Strings?

In 2025, many Americans are still wondering who was really calling the shots while Biden officially held the title of president of the United States.

Some folks speculated that Barack Obama was the person really in charge. Others believe the Democratic establishment viewed Biden as an easy puppet to control and make the face of their agenda.

Then, there’s a running theory that the illegitimate former president had multiple handlers at various points of his presidency. Truth be told, many more years may pass before we all learn who really controlled things when Biden held the Oval Office.

This isn’t something that the Democrats can run away from. Even after they handily lost the 2024 White House race, these conversations are still happening.

Just several weeks ago, it came to light that Joe Biden’s presidential pardons may not have even been signed by him. The public is also now aware of an auto pen potentially being used to greenlight said pardons.

Right now, investigations into these reports remain ongoing. However, if Biden’s pardons were signed by an auto pen - or even signed by someone who isn’t him - then they’d be legally null and void.

Biden’s Handlers Are Gearing Up For a Comeback

The deep state did lose the November 2024 election, but this doesn’t mean they’re going away peacefully - quite the opposite, in fact.

The 2026 midterms are closer than they seem, which Democrats are hoping will mark the beginning of their return to power. We’re already seeing this as left-wing candidates use lies about President Trump in order to pad their campaign coffers.

If the left succeeds in winning the midterms, then the last two years of Trump’s current term will be marked with obstruction.

A House and Senate controlled by Democrats is one that won’t work with the president in any way. They’ll repeatedly block critical legislation from passing into law, effectively muting Trump from cleaning up this country’s messes.

While time may pass before we learn the full scope of Biden’s handlers, one thing is for sure: never again can we allow Democrats to steal power like they did in 2020.