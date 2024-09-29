Those who cast a ballot for Kamala Harris this November will have cast a vote against religion and God. Though the United States values the separation of church and state, there is a role for faith in our society. Harris appears to think otherwise.

Harris and the Do Not Harm Act

Harris has sidestepped questions about the Do Not Harm Act, a piece of legislation that was central to her time spent in the Senate. Moreover, the media seems to have begun avoiding the issue altogether when speaking with the presidential candidate. It appears that media members simply assume they know how Harris will respond so they’ve given up altogether.

The purpose of the Do Not Harm Act is to safeguard religious freedom. The legislation also helps ensure no one can misuse it to cause harm to others. What Harris doesn’t seem to realize is that religious freedom is a shield that safeguards all Americans.

Granted, there are limits in regard to the potential overlap between church and state yet Christianity influenced British common law. It is that common law that serves as the foundation of America’s legal system.

A federal law meant to safeguard religious freedom dubbed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, has been hijacked to prevent access to employment, healthcare and services paid for by taxpayers. Moreover, the legislation is also used to discriminate against LGBTQ individuals, those in lesser known religions and even those who lack faith. However, Harris is silent on the issue.

In an ideal world, Harris would spearhead progress toward restoring the RFRA using the Do Not Harm Act. The new legislation is meant to safeguard the power of the RFRA, protect religious freedom and prevent harm to others.

The bottom line is that the United States becomes stronger when individuals are empowered to practice their preferred religion or even no religion as long as doing so does not harm others.

Harris and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Harris is ramping up her efforts to gain favor with those who belong to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. However, as demonstrated by Harris’s previous comments, she does not believe religious institutions and individuals would be permitted to live in accordance with their faith.

Instead, Harris has hinted that she believes such institutions should align with the trendy social justice movements of the modern era. Those who are sound of mind and objective recognize Harris is a clear threat to religious freedom including that of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Web sleuths willing to conduct their research insist Latter-day Saints members are overtly supporting Harris. Even the church’s media appears to be attempting to conceal the vice president’s war on religious liberty.

The irony is that Latter-day Saints members have historically voted Republican. Most of the congregation is in Republican states. Moreover, the vast majority of the church’s members voted for Trump. To be more precise, AP VoteCast reports 71% of Latter-day Saints members voted for Trump in 2020.

Faith and Religion are Central to the United States

Let’s hope America’s faithful come to their senses and recognize that our judicial system and even the Constitution were shaped by British common law. Christianity is the primary influence of both legal and governance systems, meaning it is in our collective interest to uphold those values of faith across posterity.

A vote for Donald Trump this November equates to a vote for faith, God and justice. Alternatively, a vote for Kamala Harris equates to a vote for the faithless, atheism, and an extension of state power. State officials largely scorn religion, insisting it is a dated mythos that has become irrelevant to modern times.

History shows shared faith, or even any faith at all, makes a nation stronger. Collectives that revere and fear a higher power tend to be more cohesive and successful. Trump and his fellow Republicans are faith-oriented patriots willing to sacrifice for the greater good.

It is such altruism that helps counterbalance the imbalance of an economy geared toward self-interest. The end result is an equilibrium that advances the greater good.