Based Mike Lee Fan

Based Mike Lee Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Burnt taco's avatar
Burnt taco
19h

The UN and all its subchapters and councils should be disbanded. Defunded and deported from the US. The ultimate globalist war club

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
geraldsd's avatar
geraldsd
1d

This would be the best thing Trump could do for us after throwing out the Federal Reserve!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture