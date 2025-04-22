Can you imagine paying yet another tax on nearly every good you purchase? Such a tax is nothing more than a cruel and unusual financial penalty.

Mike Lee insists it is illogical to tax consumer activity that stimulates the economy. If the UN moves forward with the cockamamie carbon tax plan, Lee plans to push for a departure from the organization.

Inside the Mysterious UN Carbon Tax

The heads of the UN have gone to great lengths to conceal the pending carbon tax. The hucksters operating the organization have attempted to keep the proposed tax a secret as it is nefarious.

If the carbon tax is implemented, it will take money out of consumers’ pockets. Such as tax hurts the American people while elevating the global bureaucracy.

“If we engage with the UN in the future. It will be on our terms, with the full backing of the Senate and an iron-clad escape clause. No more blank checks for the United Nations. The UN’s decades-old, internal rot once again raises the question of why the United States is even still a member and why we’re wasting billions on it every year?” – Mike Lee

The tax in question centers on ocean carbon. The UN’s pretext for suggesting the tax is that economic activity is supposedly harming the oceans and planet.

The downside to the tax is that it is completely unnecessary and inflationary.

We are already in the midst of budget-crippling multiyear inflation. The last thing Americans need is for consumer goods to become even more expensive.

President Trump is in the Spotlight

Our collective attention now turns to Donald Trump. The Don should stand firm against the proposed carbon tax.

Why? The tax has its roots in the dysfunctional Joe Biden climate policy. The tax also conflicts with America’s new spirit of isolationist self-reliance.

Though President Trump is a busy man, he should find time to address the proposed carbon tax.

Otherwise, the inflationary and punitive financial add-on will be quietly implemented.

One thing is for sure: the mainstream media in the United States doesn’t want you to know about the pending tax.

You have to venture off the beaten media path to platforms such as X to learn about the globalists’ shady proposal.

President Trump would be wise to reshore the production of clothing, food, electronics, and other consumer goods. Exiting the UN and becoming fully self-reliant would strengthen the nation through internal autonomy.

Now is the Time for Small Government

The price of everyday essentials, gasoline, and food is high enough as is. Additional price hikes resulting from a global carbon tax would undoubtedly send some Americans into debt.

We might even see an uptick in bankruptcies if the tax is implemented.

A storm is ahead. It appears government leaders across the globe are likely to agree on the financial levy on emissions generated during maritime shipping.

The debate over the first-ever global carbon tax on ocean activity will occur at an upcoming International Maritime Organization (IMO) meeting.

“The UN’s decades-old, internal rot once again raises the question of why the United States is even still a member and why we’re wasting billion on it every year. The U.N. doesn’t deserve one single dime of American taxpayer money or one bit of our support; we should defund it and leave immediately.” - Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas

Big government will add between $20 and $150 per ton of carbon monoxide in the form of a tax unless we don’t stop them.

If the government levy hits the $150 per ton mark, the fuel costs of large ships would increase twofold. Such an outcome would spike the price of gasoline used by everyday people in the United States by nearly $1.30.

Strengthen the Push for an Autonomous United States

If you are tired of taxes and Big Brother Government nickel and diming you, kick up some dust.

As a voter and constituent, you have more agency than you might realize. Write to your representatives in Congress, demanding that they stand in opposition to the proposed UN carbon tax.

Insist those members should stand with patriots like Mike Lee in supporting our collective withdrawal from the UN if the carbon tax becomes reality.