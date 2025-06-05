Some racial minorities say it is impossible for anyone but Caucasians to be racist. The claim that black people are incapable of racism is a bald-faced lie.

Utah Senator Mike Lee isn’t afraid of telling it like it is even if some are offended. Lee has been vocal about the overt racism of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Racial Minorities are Also Capable of Racism

Racism isn’t exclusive to white people. Though whites might have enslaved more people of other races throughout history, historians are fond of arguing racism is inherent to all tribes.

Racial discrimination has been made illegal in contemporary society for good reason. The twist is that race-based discrimination toward white people is also illegal yet permitted through the backdoor of DEI.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is on the record stating he has prioritized the hiring of black people. The favoritism is overt racism against white people, Latinos, and other races/ethnicities.

In particular, the mayor highlighted how his administration has prioritized the hiring of blacks for city contracts such as airport construction.

Though Johnson insists his administration is “most diverse”, it is becoming increasingly darker in shade by the day.

The DOJ is Stepping In

Thanks to fair-minded politicians like Mike Lee, the injustice of racism toward whites and Latinos will finally be addressed. At the behest of Lee, the DOJ has launched a probe.

The probe will begin with a review of Johnson’s controversial statement about adding a disproportionately high number of African-American officials to his administration. The comments were made while the mayor was speaking at a church gathering.

"So when we say, our people, hire our people, I just want to name this." - Johnson’s comment at the Apostolic Church of God.

The DOJ has responded with a formal letter. The inquiry was sent to Johnson by Harmeet Dhillon, the head of the DOJ’s Civil Rights division.

Lee and the DOJ are zeroing in on the details of Johnson’s claim that his leadership has led to African-Americans comprising 45% of the administration.

The next highest racial cohort is whites at 30%. Latinos comprise 30% of the Johnson administration while 8% is Asian.

The catch? Johnson broached the topic with a mention of how it was only two administrations ago that Chicago city government was 75% white.

Johnson is Spinning and Reeling

When asked to comment on his controversial statement, Johnson spun his words in the spirit of political correctness.

"It is the most diverse administration in the history of Chicago. And here's why I'm naming this is because there are some detractors that will push back on me and say, you know, the only thing [the] mayor talks about is the hiring of Black people." – Johnson

The mayor went on to state that the hiring of “his people” equates to a net positive as blacks are supposedly more likely to look out for others.

According to Johnson, African-Americans are the most generous individuals on the planet.

Civil Rights Also Apply to Whites

Johnson’s decision to make employment decisions primarily or even solely on candidates’ race poses problems. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 contains Title VII that makes it illegal to discriminate based on race, color, national origin, or sex.

Though the Civil Rights Act was passed into law to safeguard the rights of black people, it isn’t restricted to those with dark skin.

White people are also protected by civil rights laws. That’s a rarely-mentioned fact that the legacy media outside of Fox News and OANN don’t want to mention.

Johnson Will Die on His Hill of Hate

Instead of hiring a disproportionate number of African-Americans, Johnson should center his focus on revamping our approach to taxation for utilitarian benefit.

As an example, black people and the collective of Americans might be better off with tax policy reform. Taxing estates and capital gains as opposed to wages would benefit all races.

Instead of picking a smart fight, the Chicago mayor hatefully targeted whites for their forefathers’ sins.

These might be the final days of Brandon Johnson’s political career.