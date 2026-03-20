Of all the dangers our children face, gender ideology is among the darkest and most insidious.

For YEARS, Democrats lied, claiming anyone can “change” their gender at will, so long as they get certain surgeries.

Even more disturbing?

They’ve insisted that KIDS be treated as the guinea pigs for medical experiments.

If you let leftists tell it, there’s nothing wrong with children taking hormone blockers or getting surgeries that mutilate their genitals.

Anyone who questions this gets called hateful or bigoted.

But here’s the truth…gender transition surgeries have always been a nightmare!

They’ve NEVER been safe for minors (or anyone really) and there’s one key demographic that proves this…

Leftists Can’t Erase Detransitioners

Despite mainstream narratives, there are MANY people alive today who underwent gender transition surgeries as children.

Today?

Detransitioners can never have kids. They can never finish puberty. They can never fully undo the mutilation of rogue doctors.

Due to the horrors they faced, detransitioners are now speaking out about everything.

Their remarks are gaining a LOT of traction.