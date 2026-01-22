Based Mike Lee Fan

Leftists can no longer hide its political violence

Michael Knowles and Sen Mike Lee are here too call out the troublemakers
Jan 22, 2026

My friend michaeljknowles is right: the Left can no longer obfuscate and hide its political violence problem.

Michael Knowles calls out political violence on the left:

“This is not merely a matter of some fringe actors, some extremists who simply have an emotional problem, as has been suggested here today. This would seem to be, clearly, an ideological issue at every level of the American Left.”

