Leftists can no longer hide its political violence

My friend michaeljknowles is right: the Left can no longer obfuscate and hide its political violence problem.

Michael Knowles calls out political violence on the left:

michaeljknowles on political violence:

“This is not merely a matter of some fringe actors, some extremists who simply have an emotional problem, as has been suggested here today. This would seem to be, clearly, an ideological issue at every level of the American Left.”