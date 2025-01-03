Over the past several years, we’ve all witnessed the danger of corrupt elections that lack the necessary security protocols. This was most apparent during the 2020 presidential race, which Democrats stole from President Trump.

From this came a negative domino effect of mass illegal immigration, the growth of illegal immigration, and surging crime rates. While the radical left wasn’t able to rig this year’s White House race, our elections are still vulnerable on many fronts.

Earlier this month on X, Utah Sen. Mike Lee drew attention to this reality and the potential problems it can pose in the future. Drawing attention to legislative audits stemming from last month’s presidential race, the Republican senator called for a national rollback of universal mail-in ballots.

It’s Time to Get Serious About Election Integrity

Mike Schultz, the congressional House Speaker of Utah, was recently vocal about the problems with mail-in ballots in his state. In the 2024 election alone, numerous issues emerged with verifying signatures. Adding to concerns were discoveries of deceased voters submitting ballots via mail and multiple ballots coming from the same individual.

Based on the audits in Utah, both Schultz and Sen. Lee have warned that mail-in voting isn’t truly secure. There are real issues with not just confirming the validity of signatures, but also ensuring that every vote is legal and eligible to be counted.

Moving forward, there have been no real solutions proposed to do away with these risk factors. Left unchecked, this problem will spiral further out of control with even more people illegally casting ballots and/or voting multiple times in an election.

Thankfully, this country can take clear and conscious efforts to truly protect our political races from corruption.

Fewer Issues With In-Person Voting

When Americans cast ballots in person, they’re required to show voter ID accordingly. Making this the nationwide standard, while removing mail-in ballots as an alternative option, would go a long way towards election security.

It’s much harder for someone to vote twice in person. The same principle also applies to preventing ballots from dead people or otherwise ineligible voters being counted in elections. Utah’s recent legislative audits from last month’s election should be a clear warning sign to voters nationwide.

If we don’t implement real reforms to ensure the legality of every single vote, it won’t be long before even more elections are stolen in this country. Needless to say, this is exactly what Democrats are counting on.

Despite the very real problems that the Utah House Speaker brought attention to, the left isn’t going to let up on voting by mail. They’ll continue to insist that accepting these ballots is secure and that anyone who raises issues is wrong to do so.

Mail-in Ballots Create More Problems For Election Workers

For years, Democrats have portrayed mail-in ballots as secure, effective ways of allowing everyone to vote in elections. Though looking at the facts tells a very different story. In actuality, mass reliance on mail-in ballots leads to more hassles for election workers.

Just in Utah alone, these civil servants were forced to devote ample amounts of time towards signature verifications. In cases where signatures didn’t match like they should, election workers were then forced to personally reach out to voters to follow up accordingly.

Suffice it to say, all of these problems could be eliminated with the removal of voting by mail altogether. As Sen. Mike Lee pointed out, this would lead to more secure elections, while also freeing civil servants from hefty loads. What happens if an election worker accidentally - or even intentionally - misses a mail-in ballot with a mismatched signature?

All in all, there are just too many variables and uncertainties when it comes to voting by mail.

Call Your Lawmakers and Demand Action

In order to do away with mail-in ballots and truly secure elections, this is going to require action from elected officials. Thankfully, you have the power to get the ball rolling by communicating with your lawmakers and letting them know it’s time to take action.

Remember, elected officials would not be in power without constituents like us. This means they have an obligation to listen to voters and take our concerns seriously. Don’t hold back when it comes to calling your lawmakers and ensuring they know that election security is a huge priority for you.

In less than one month, a new congressional session will begin. It’s during this period that Republicans will have control of both the House and the Senate. Now, more than ever, is a great time for conservatives to stand together and take a real stand against nationwide mail-in ballots.

Be prepared: Democrats are going to push back against this strongly. They’ll baselessly insist that Republicans are trying to take over elections and systematically disenfranchise voters. Nevertheless, we can’t let these lies stand in the way of making sure that only legal ballots are counted.

As we head into 2025, there’s never been a better time to start rooting out leftist corruption and implementing some commonsense election reforms.