Traditionally, our nation’s colleges and universities have been associated with respectable academia and higher education. Young people willingly take out tens of thousands of dollars in student loans just to attend these facilities. This is done with the expectation that after making this “investment,” they’ll be well-suited for lucrative careers in the world.

Unfortunately, higher education isn’t living up to the hype these days. As a matter of fact, colleges and universities are charging record amounts with little return on investment. After receiving a formal education, many young Americans are struggling to find work. Some are having to work minimum wage jobs that barely make a dent in their student loans.

That’s not even the worst of it though. Across the United States, colleges and universities are rotting from the inside out, all thanks to the spread of Marxism.

The Dark Force That’s Derailing Higher Education

Marxism, an extremist form of left-wing ideology, is pervasive across various campuses. Young people are going to classrooms with professors who lecture them about the evils of conservatives. These are the same professors who are writing think pieces about how evil and dumb they believe Trump supporters are.

Then, there’s the overall culture of leftist groupthink. When young people make it to college and university, they’re quickly told to fall in line with dogmatic ideologies. Any viewpoint or belief that even slightly skews from the extreme left is deemed to be hateful.

Students who don’t present as hammer and sickle-carrying Marxists find themselves ostracized. The latent animosity is apparent not just from their peers, but also from the educators who have a fair degree of power over them.

As Republican Sen. Mike Lee pointed out on X, states with the “most educated” Americans (Massachusetts, Vermont, and Maryland) also overlap with Marxist-infected universities. That is far from a coincidence.

This Will Backfire Over the Long Term

As Marxism takes hold of higher education, more Americans are opting out. College enrollment rates have been on the decline for almost the past decade now. More young people are questioning if taking on massive student loan debt is really the best choice for them right after high school.

Believe it or not, going an alternate route isn’t an inherent failure. With the rise of Marxism in colleges and universities, more young people are learning trades, starting businesses, or even entering the workforce right after high school.

One would think that these higher learning institutions would take notice of this. After all, fewer enrollments mean less money and a more uncertain future. Though instead of toning down the Marxism and radical dogma, colleges and universities are doubling down.

Almost every month, the nation reads a new story about the horrors that are taking over higher education in this country. Whether it’s pro-Hamas riots that interfere with learning periods or the rise of DEI wokeness, colleges and universities are continuing to devolve.

Even Kids Aren’t Safe

For a while, a lot of folks believed that K-12 schools were free from the insidious hold of Marxism. Unfortunately, this just isn’t the case. Even these classrooms are pushing DEI, critical race theory, and other divisive ideologies that interfere with legitimate education.

This has led to understandable outrage from parents. After failed attempts to communicate with educators, many are pulling their kids from public classrooms altogether. Some are turning to private or charter schools, while others opt to homeschool their children.

Make no mistake: Marxism has no limits. Left unchecked, it will continue to spread like a parasitic virus, ruining and infecting everything it comes into contact with.

Withdrawal is the Only Solution

Despite claims from Democrats, Marxism is not a form of education. It is radical left indoctrination that masquerades as a sensible, thoughtful ideology. Marxism, to its core, deems the United States and all of our nation’s values as evil and in need of overturn.

As you can imagine, there’s no room for reason or middle ground here. The only way to prevent this virus from spreading is to withdraw from the institutions that insist on tolerating it.

Over time, this will further drive down the attendance rates of colleges and universities. Eventually, these facilities are going to either get the message or go out of business altogether. Either way, young people remain free from intentional brainwashing that can take years to undo.

Every single patriotic lawmaker should join Sen. Mike Lee in speaking out against the evils of Marxism. Under no circumstances can we just sit by and allow this ideology to spread without any pushback. Silence, complacency, and looking the other way have all gotten us to this current point.

Everyone - from elected members of Congress to everyday people at the grocery store - needs to sound the alarm on why Marxism has no place in America. Without serious resistance against the brainwashing of young minds, the future of this nation is very grim indeed.