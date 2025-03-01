Take a close look at the next protest or political gathering and you’ll likely spot more than one beer belly. Those fat bellies were curiously missing from Patriot Front protests.

It appears Mike Lee and Thomas Massie are onto something when insinuating the Patriot Front is nothing more than an FBI operation.

The Feds are Infiltrating Right Wing Groups

The Patriot Front primarily consists of white men, most of whom are suspiciously skinny and fit. Group members wore sunglasses and bandanas over their faces to conceal their identities.

If Massie and Lee are correct, most or possibly even all of the Patriot Front consists of federal agents.

The Feds’ logic in creating or infiltrating the group is to frame conservatives as terrorists. Such manipulation greatly benefits the political left.

Elon Musk Thinks Massie and Lee Might be Onto Something

If you feel as though most of modern life consists of manipulation and grift, you aren’t alone.

Wealth has become overly concentrated, labor is becoming increasingly automated, and many women are choosing to remain single and childless.

Mix in government manipulation and you have a recipe for nationwide tin foil hat paranoia.

Elon Musk agrees with Massie and Lee. The trio called out the FBI for manipulating the public through the Patriot Front.

If Kash Patel agrees, he will disband the Patriot Front without delay.

“I think when you look at the past actions of the Patriot Front, they’re varied. A lot of what they do is designed for image – for creating propaganda that they can use to spread their message to recruit more followers…certainly, hateful speech, for sure, but this is much more a group that’s designed for image and for creating a public spectacle.” - Former FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok

Musk astutely pointed out that Patriot Front members’ masks were not removed after arrest. If Musk is correct, the FBI planted operatives in the conservative group then arrested its own members as a charade of sorts.

The arrests referenced by Musk occurred during a failed effort to create chaos at a 2022 Idaho Pride parade.

Might it be possible that the entirety of the Patriot Front is nothing more than a devious plot created by the FBI to manipulate voters?

It appears the conspiracy theory might be real.

Fake Extremism is Warping Perception

Politics ultimately comes down to the battle of perception. Win the battle and you’ll win constituents’ trust and votes. The Patriot Front was likely manipulated or even created for such manipulation.

Better named the “Fed Front”, the group appears to be chock-full of faux extremists possibly assembled by the FBI to make the political right look hateful. Believe the narrative and you’ll be convinced the purpose of the group is to reclaim white American culture.

Portraying the political right as hateful of gay people, trans people, racial minorities, and feminists is highly effective.

Such an ethnonationalist portrayal of group identity makes the political right appear vile and uncultured. That portrayal ultimately wins support at the ballot box.

About Those Face Coverings…

The bandana masks worn by Patriot Front members while appearing in public are central to the FBI operative conspiracy theory. If Patriot Front members were sincere, they wouldn’t go to the trouble of covering their faces in public.

According to the group’s leadership, the face coverings are worn to conceal the identities of those who protest against Big Brother. Moreover, we would be remiss not to mention face recognition technology can identify individuals at public demonstrations.

The Patriot Front is conspicuously secretive and anonymous when assembling in public. If the accusations are true, some group members are FBI plants. Those plants are tasked with the mission of inciting riots and warping the public’s perception of the political right.

Though there appears to be logic in covering one’s face at political protests, the question begs: why don’t all groups do it?

It appears the Patriot Front intentionally conceals its members’ identities to manipulate the public into believing they aren’t Feds.

The False Flags Keep on Coming

Though uncomfortable to ponder, it appears that some or possibly all of the Patriot Front protests are false flags. The group’s flash demonstrations are unannounced and secretively planned, meaning they are likely nefarious in origin.

If Lee, Massie and Musk are correct, the Patriot Front is an FBI psyop designed to steer votes to the Democrats. Now that President Trump and Kash Patel are in power, it’s time for the Patriot Front false flag operation to be disbanded.

If the Patriot Front disappears in the months and years ahead, we’ll know it was nothing more than an FBI plot; a plot that will eventually be foiled by the nation’s true patriots.