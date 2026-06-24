The X post above exemplifies frustration with the way the Senate is being run. The post referenced an endless number of renaming ceremonies for federal building while the SAVE Act sits in limbo.

The post also called out some of the missing voices and even suggested based Mike Lee as the type of majority leader that would be focused on content and not ceremony.

Based Mike Lee has made it clear that he believes the current leadership is not taking seriously enough the importance of securing our ballots, which leads to him continually advocating for stricter id laws (proof of citizenship) prior to casting a ballot in a federal election.

This is one reason why based Mike Lee sees the SAVE Act as a mandatory bill that must be passed to restore credibility in the voting system.

Why is anyone standing in Lee’s way? Is there hope for the SAVE Act? The answers are below for our subscribers.