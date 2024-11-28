Remember when CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez was roundly mocked for the “Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Protests After Police Shooting” debacle in Kenosha, WI, in 2020?

Jimenez was standing in front of a blazing building during the protests/riots after the shooting of Jacob Blake by seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse who was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Rittenhouse was later found not guilty by way of self-defense.

You don’t have to run around on the streets causing havoc or burning down buildings to incite a quiet riot. There are more subtle ways to disrupt law and order and create chaos to destroy America.

Government officials can incite a quiet riot–especially when they suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. These poor souls will go to any length to satisfy their fiendish desire to rid the world of MAGA–and in particular Donald Trump.

Meet The Griswold

The nation first became achingly aware of Jena Griswold–presumably no relation to National Lampoon’s Griswold family–when she asked the Supreme Court to allow her to bar former President Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot in Colorado.

Griswold is the Colorado Secretary of State–the highest elected election official in the land–who has made a habit of forwarding foolish ventures that would make the scriptwriters for National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise proud.

Griswold wanted Trump off the Colorado ballot because she was concerned that he was "engaged in insurrection" under Section 3 of the Constitution's 14th Amendment. If guilty, the charge would make Trump ineligible to be President of the United States.

Playing the role of judge, jury, and election official, Griswold seemingly took it upon herself to pronounce Trump guilty as charged. The U.S. Supreme Court didn't see it that way. Trump stayed on the ballot.

But–as it is so often with those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome–Griswold wasn't done doing her best to erase Trump.

Password Plus

When Griswold published voting machine passwords on a spreadsheet posted to an official government website, she decided to take action and fix the problem only after the issue became public.

Griswold was warned about the password mishap on Oct. 24 but made moves to fix the situation only after public outcry a week later. Her office also failed to notify county clerks until the security breach became public.

“It’s bad. Let me emphasize that we have other precautions in place, but the fact that a serious breach occurred is troubling,” Republican former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams said.

Would Griswold’s office have done anything to correct the problem had it remained secret? Only the Shadow knows for sure, but it’s a good bet we never would have heard a thing about it–a very good bet.

Two years earlier in 2022, the Denver Post complained, “Griswold has left us unimpressed with her unwillingness to address problems and issues as they arise and even a reluctance to admit when mistakes have been made, or things could be improved.”

A sure sign that a case of TDS has gone from acute to professionally fatal is the denial of reality. As far as Griswold is concerned, the only mistake she ever made was getting caught trying to sabotage Trump. It’s not wise to deny reality–it always comes back to bite you on the butt.

“Colorado’s Mostly Lawful Chief Elections Officer”

Sen. Mike Lee doesn't put store in reality deniers like Jena Griswold, but he doesn't deny that they exist. Lee reposted an X post by Libs of TikTok with the caption, “Colorado’s mostly lawful chief elections officer.”

Lee was doing more than mocking people like Griswold and CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez for being caricatures of Leftist lunacy. He was making a valid point: denying reality is dangerous.

If lost souls like Griswold can’t be confined in the script of a zany movie like National Lampoon’’s Vacation, maybe they should be consigned to the loony bin. This opens the door to a more disturbing question: Who votes to put people like Griswold in office? Are they crazy too? Just how widespread is TDS?

Though the votes are still trickling in, Trump leads the popular vote count with well over 74 million votes and Harris' at over 71 million votes. However that breaks down at the final count, it means tens of millions of voters checked the box for Harris–who would feel right at home in a slapstick comedy of errors film script.

Trump won on a promise of a return to common sense. It’s up to the rest of us to spread common sense around in an attempt to retrieve as many as possible from the throes of TDS before the next election.

If we don’t, the disease will keep spreading like the gain of function mind virus that it is.