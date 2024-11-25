Remember when CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez was roundly mocked for the “Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Protests After Police Shooting” debacle in Kenosha, WI, in 2020?

Jimenez was standing in front of a blazing building during the protests/riots after the shooting of Jacob Blake by seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse who was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Rittenhouse was later found not guilty by way of self-defense.

You don’t have to run around on the streets causing havoc or burning down buildings to incite a quiet riot. There are more subtle ways to disrupt law and order and create chaos to destroy America.

Government officials can incite a quiet riot–especially when they suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. These poor souls will go to any length to satisfy their fiendish desire to rid the world of MAGA–and in particular Donald Trump.

Meet The Griswold

The nation first became achingly aware of Jena Griswold–presumably no relation to National Lampoon’s Griswold family–when she asked the Supreme Court to allow her to bar former President Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot in Colorado.