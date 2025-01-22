The fate of America and its citizens rests in the hands of judges. The problem is the top judges in the land are unelected. Though local judges are on voting ballots, few voters invest the time necessary to develop an understanding of the bench candidates.

Mike Lee is checking the judicial branch’s power, using X to call for a boycott of New York after insurrection on the bench. Lee insists the judge presiding over Trump’s hush money trial is a vitriolic activist.

Trump Will be Sentenced

The hush money trial judge, Merchan, has ordered the President-elect’s sentencing. Though Merchan stated Trump will not be incarcerated, the judicial directive is meaningful.

Merchan formally denied Trump’s legal team’s motion to dismiss the hush money case. Merchan then stated Trump could appear either remotely or in-person for his sentencing. Trump’s sentencing will be made public a week and three days before his inauguration.

“While this Court as a matter of law must not make any determination on sentencing prior to giving the parties and Defendants opportunity to be heard, it seems proper at this juncture to make known the Court’s inclination to not impose any sentence of incarceration, a sentence authorized by the conviction but one the People concede they no longer view as a practicable recommendation.” – Merchan’s ruling

According to Merchan, the sentence will be an unconditional discharge to guarantee finality to the case. The sentence will also empower Trump’s legal team to consider a timely appeal.

The bottom line is that Trump will not face jail time, a fine, or probation. Merchan’s sentencing of the President-elect is toothless and symbolic.

The only thing that really matters is that Trump is returning to power in a valiant attempt to save America.

Trump’s Lawfare Punishment Should Trigger a Boycott

Lee is furious that Merchan denied Trump’s legal team’s request to vacate the verdict. If justice were served, the lawfare smear campaign against Trump would end immediately. Moreover, Trump should not be sentenced at all.

The fact that Trump will have to invest more time and attention to an ensuing appeal is a sign that the liberal judiciary is conspiring against him. In response, Lee has called for a boycott of New York City.

Lee even went as far as calling Trump’s sentencing a judicial insurrection. Trump’s alleged falsification of business records lacked supporting evidence for conviction. Moreover, there was no intent to defraud.

Lee is correct when insinuating the charges were drummed up by liberals in New York hellbent on destroying Trump’s image.

"This illegitimate political attack is nothing but a Rigged Charade. The judge's order would be the end of the Presidency as we know it. It is time to end the Lawfare once and for all.” – Trump

Steven Cheung, the spokesperson for Trump, blasted Merchan’s ruling as a direct violation of the immunity decision handed down by the Supreme Court. There is also some question as to whether Merchan’s ruling directly contradicts prior jurisprudence.

Trump is Finally in the Clear

Trump’s legal team has not stated whether the President-elect will be sentenced virtually or in-person. It looks like Trump might not show up in-person for the sentencing as a show of protest.

Merchan deserves a bit of credit as he left open the possibility of sentencing Trump after he completes his time in office.

"Sentencing [Trump] before taking office is less desirable than imposing sentence prior to January 20, 2025. The reasons are obvious. However, if the Court is unable to impose sentence before Defendant takes his oath of office, then this may become the only viable option." – Judge Merchan

The bottom line is Americans are turning against New York. Even New Yorkers are turning against New York. The Empire State is America’s fastest shrinking state. New York lost 0.5% of its population between the summer of 2022 and the summer of 2023.

Moreover, New York’s state Census reveals a sliding population since 2016. The rate at which the Empire State is losing people has hastened, jumping from 0.1% in ‘16 to 0.5% in ’23.

It is the liberal politics and judicial activism of politicians and judges like Merchan that are driving New Yorkers to conservative Bible Belt bastions.

If patriots heed Lee’s call to action, they’ll boycott New York City as potential tourists. Some might even go as far as boycotting New York City businesses and sports teams in response to Big Brother’s anti-Trump lawfare.