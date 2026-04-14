Mike Lee Calls Out States for Hiding Voting Records from the DOJ

The radical left is trying to convince the country that the right is committing a heinous act through its new election security measures. They have claimed Trump is launching an attack on democracy.



What are the horrible sins of the Trump administration that are responsible for “undermining” the US election process?

Trump has made a simple request for states to provide voting registration records. He is also pushing for legislation to make it mandatory to show an ID to vote.

Fortunately, the population hasn’t ignored the evidence of its eyes and ears. Around 81% of the population supports Trump’s voter ID plans, displaying how the left lives in an intellectual bubble and is disconnected from the public.



What is wrong with our government if it can’t pass legislation that the vast majority of the country supports?

These simple requests from Trump should have already been implemented, as they are already a standard part of many global elections. Most importantly, the rampant level of election fraud and voting abnormalities makes these changes much more necessary.



It all comes down to one question: what is the left hiding?



The actions of the left make it clear that the left knows about the gaping holes in our election process and is fighting like hell to keep our system broken so they can harvest illegal votes.

Any state that fails to provide its voting registration and to implement ID requirements is undermining our democracy and eroding public trust in our election process. These abnormalities must be put to an end once and for all.





Mike Lee Continues to Call Out the Left’s Election Madness

The election process in the United States is still in shambles, as a large number of states are failing to comply with the DOJ or to even require voters to present a valid form of ID.



The left has continued to defy Trump on common-sense policies like these, ones that the American public largely supports.



Why are 29 states withholding information from the Department of Justice?

This is yet another reason why we need the SAVE America Act to pass as quickly as possible. The same people who say there is no election fraud and the right is being racist and misogynistic won’t even hand over their voter data.



These politicians have been able to vote against these changes without having to even stand up and defend their views.



Mike Lee has been one of the number one patriots pushing for fairness and transparency in our federal elections. He has also called for the left to be accountable for its views.

This is likely one of our nation’s most pressing issues now, and we can’t afford delays anymore as the 2026 elections approach.





Voter Fraud Madness

What do these states have to hide from the DOJ, and how are they even legally authorized to defy the executive branch?



This is a very simple ask from the federal government, and the resistance from these primarily leftist states is very suspicious. What are they hiding from us?

Trump initially spearheaded this initiative by choosing to sue multiple states for failing to provide voter registration rolls.







Even though he has pushed for states to comply with the DOJ, many states have continued resisting Trump’s efforts to release this information.

States have proven they are untrustworthy, and as Trump has noted, it is time for the federal government to fix this issue.

“The federal government should get involved… If they can’t count the votes legally and honestly, then somebody else should take over.”

Local politicians had their opportunity to ensure secure elections and have fumbled the opportunity. The DNC has proven that it doesn’t care about election integrity and will allow illegal voting if they think it benefits its party.



This move from Trump is a highly logical and legal move from the federal government, and one that must be implemented swiftly so that the American public can have faith in its 2026 and 2028 elections.



Bondi has noted how the federal government has the authority to request voter records under the Civil Rights Act of 1960.

“This latest series of litigation underscores that this Department of Justice is fulfilling its duty to ensure transparency, voter roll maintenance, and secure elections across the country.”

After all of the irregularities of the past decade, the American public deserves the truth about the election results. States that stand in the way of the DOJ are stripping the American public’s right to have access to fair and transparent elections.

Many Voter Issues Unaddressed



It’s 2026! How much longer do we need the American population to wait for fair and secure elections?



There were many voting irregularities in the 2020 election, which made it easy for systemic fraud to sweep across the system. Nontraditional voting methods have increased nearly fivefold since 2000.

Is it really that outrageous for the federal government to request a simple audit?

The rise of nontraditional voting methods alone would be a case for further investigation. How much stronger should we respond when there have already been confirmed cases of fraud?



Mike Lee has noted that many illegal immigrants were easily able to obtain a driver’s license and other benefits, making it very easy for them to illegally vote in elections.



This is not a far-fetched fantasy as the left is trying to make us believe.

We already have confirmed cases of noncitizens obtaining a driver’s license and then falsely attesting that they were US citizens so that they could vote.

The Biden crime family has already let in millions of illegal immigrants like this, many of whom could do the same thing in our state and federal elections.



Some of these people have even voted in 5 elections!

Instead of deporting this individual in 2000, we let him vote in five elections!

There is a fine line between deception and stupidity.



At this point, democrats who are going along with this voter madness have been presented with evidence of voting irregularities in this election. Their decision to go along with our existing voter laws and to oppose Mike Lee’s voting restoration efforts shows that they are complacent in a system that is full of fraud.



Anyone who examines this data without an agenda can clearly see we need to make changes. This is why over 80% of the population already supports mandating voter IDs.



States should not have the power to ruin the integrity of federal elections by standing against common-sense voting security measures.