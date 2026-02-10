The American welfare system has been one of the most silent and dangerous killers of the American population.



To make matters worse, the 2020s have revealed just how deep the level of fraud within this system truly is. Americans have been bamboozled by their own government, which has squandered their funds on useless foreign aid and fraudulent social programs.



As Ron Paul tried to warn us, society has become addicted to welfare, war, and excessive government control.







“Let us give up our longing for welfare, our love of war, and our desire to see the government control and shape our fellow citizens.”

American taxpayer funds now fund fraud, waste, foreign wars, and even government surveillance. When does this madness end?



Mike Lee has been at the forefront of calling out the immoral welfare state, recently noting how Biden may have pushed things over the edge and helped facilitate the end of the welfare state.

Recent actions from Trump, which have helped further identify and eliminate fraud, provide a newfound hope that we may be able to tackle the fraud and waste of the welfare system and restore liberties to all Americans.





Mike Lee Slams the Welfare State

The federal welfare system has been a massive drain on individual liberty and freedom, forcing many taxpayers to fund inefficient and corrupt programs.



The weak leadership from politicians in blue states has exacerbated the issue, resulting in record levels of fraud that have been exposed this year.

Mike Lee recently shared a post from Trump that shows how immigrant welfare rates are absolutely skyrocketing.

The American welfare system is yet another system that forces hard-working Americans to pay for people from other countries. The DNC has pushed this system as hard as possible, claiming people are racist or unethical if they don’t want to pay for overseas conflicts/aid, or welfare for immigrants.

Ironically, the actions of the left may bring a halt to the welfare state!

These rates are astronomically high and bear the obvious question: Is welfare really designed as a common, long-term solution for immigrants?

The most obvious step for an American First policy is to cut all of these welfare benefits that the increasingly shrinking middle class has been forced to pay for.



THERE IS NO LIBERTY IN THE WELFARE STATE!

Politicians like Ron Paul have provided a more accurate assessment of the welfare state, focusing on how actions to help others should be voluntary instead of enforced by the government.







“It isn’t authorized in the Constitution for us to run a welfare state. And it doesn’t work. All it’s filled up with is mandates.”

At most, Americans should voluntarily take care of their own citizens through programs like churches or other forms of aid from the local government. It should not be mandated at the federal level.



Most importantly, Americans shouldn’t be forced to fund the rapid influx of immigrants!

Immigration Fraud

There is an obvious problem if a massive percentage of immigrants in the United States are using welfare, at a time when the middle class is bleeding from Bidenomics.



Data from the Center for Immigration Studies shows that around 59% of immigrants are using some form of welfare program in the United States, which is significantly higher than that of U.S.-born households.

Meanwhile, US-born families are struggling more than ever amid the weakened economic conditions in the 2020s.

The United States government has completely debased itself, as DNC losers like Walz allowed rampant fraud from Somali daycare centers and other centers pretending to focus on curing autism.

Americans have yet again been forced to foot the bill for this nonsense, while the radical left plays house and pretends to reconcile the issue.



This fraud likely runs much deeper, as other states are also beginning to launch investigations into similar frauds.

The American welfare system, in its current state, forces hardworking, law-abiding American citizens to fund corruption and to pay for individuals who were not born in the United States.





This is a long-term issue that is clearly not being resolved over time. For example, Somali immigrants who go on welfare stay on it in the long run, at much higher rates than native born households.

The fact that immigrants can’t support themselves in the real economy proves that we have taken in far too many immigrants. Most importantly, they do not have an interest in working and getting off these welfare programs, while some even have the gall to defraud the very government that took them in.





America First Finally



Enough is enough!

Trump has exposed and called out the rampant fraud in welfare systems, and has targeted five corrupt blue states that have turned a blind eye to this fraud.





The combination of fraud and stupidity in these states is appalling, and it is about time the federal government fully investigates the corruption of these states.

There are numerous metrics from these states that should draw suspicion from any traditional individual.

How do you spend over $160,000 per homeless person and still have the homeless population increase by more than 5x?

Trump’s recent actions merely represent the autonomy of the American population to declare that 2+2=4.

The amount of fraud and waste the American taxpayers have been asked to pay for is insulting. As the economy continued to rumble under Biden, the government wasted money on countless foreign wars, immigrant welfare programs, and other wasteful social programs.



The United States economy can bear no more, and it is time for us to implement a true American First policy for the sake of the population.

There is waste and fraud all over the place!



Massive deportations can help ease government expenditure and also help support some sections of the US labor market by opening more jobs to US citizens. US citizens should not be financially responsible for funding immigrants.



Rubio has recently taken credible steps to block immigration from 75 countries, a move that will prevent illegal immigrants from further wreaking havoc on our welfare system.



The US middle class should also not be forced to fund every military conflict on the planet. An isolationist policy would help the country focus on some of the more pressing social issues taking place in America.



As many libertarian politicians have demonstrated, foreign aid forces poor and middle-class Americans to fund the wealthy in other countries.



Blue states have also proven their inability to care for their own population, which is why it’s befitting for the federal government to step in through budget cuts and federal efforts to cut crime and illegal immigration.



The prosperity of the American population depends on our ability to gut the welfare system and to remove all forms of waste and fraud from our government. The American taxpayer shouldn’t be coerced into funding this corruption.





