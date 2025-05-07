Here in America, federal agencies provide much more lip service than results. Every year, Americans are told that agencies like the Federal Reserve and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have a role to play in stability and order.

Yet, time and time again, reality tells a different story. Organizations like this are more concerned with solidifying their own power. Working on behalf of Americans and serving this country’s best interests comes last, not first.

Over the years, federal agencies enjoyed more than enough time to get their act together. At this time, it’s more than apparent that they’ll never voluntarily make the necessary changes. Because of this, we the people must make changes accordingly.

At the top of the list is doing away with organizations like the Federal Reserve and IRS, as explained by Sen. Mike Lee.

Putting an End to the Madness

Dismantling two of the establishment’s most favored agencies won’t happen overnight, but with time and strategic effort. This is why Sen. Lee is working with Rep. Thomas Massie to eliminate the Fed via legislation.

In March, both Republican officials sponsored a bill that would abolish the Federal Reserve and essentially transfer its essential responsibilities to the Treasury Department. This remains a necessary step forward, given the Fed’s history of bolstering financial instability.

Through a public statement, Sen. Lee called out the agency for “monetizing federal debt” and destabilizing the American dollar. Rep. Massie made similar remarks, pointing out that the Fed has printed trillions of dollars, thus paving the way to today’s inflation crisis.

When government agencies are allowed to act with zero guardrails or consequences, they only spiral further out of control. Every elected official with the power to shut down these compromised agencies should be acting accordingly.

The IRS Must Go As Well

Like the Federal Reserve, the IRS has played a direct role in making this country worse off and less stable.

Over a period of years, this agency showed a proclivity for targeting conservatives, Tea Party members, and other Americans it deemed to be unfavorable. Much of this goes all the way back to the Obama administration, making real and effective changes long overdue.

Rep. Lee and other Republicans repeatedly called upon the IRS to get its act together. Yet, the agency chose time and time again to serve the establishment’s interests.

Over the years, Americans have also run into problems with getting tax refunds owed to them by the IRS. Yet, when people are so much as a day late on their taxes, they risk being hit with steep penalties.

Truth be told, the game has always been rigged. People are just now waking up to it and deciding to fight back accordingly.

There’s Never Been a Better Time for Congress to Act

The Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act, introduced by Sen. Lee and Rep. Massie, ought to pass the House and Senate with flying colors. Both of these chambers are controlled by Republicans who have a duty to serve we the people.

Once this legislation succeeds, a counterpart bill to abolish the IRS needs to pass as well. Both of these agencies, in their own ways, have played a part in attacking America from within.

When voters handed the GOP a congressional majority, this happened with the expectation of the party serving the country’s best interests. With everything at stake, getting the Fed and IRS out of Americans’ lives is an essential step forward.

If Republicans pass the Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act and eliminate the IRS, the midterm elections will be a slam dunk. This will not only help America heal, but it’ll also keep Democrats from seizing control and shielding crooked federal agencies from consequences.

This is Only the Beginning of Cleaning Up the Federal Government

Let’s be clear about one thing: while the Federal Reserve and IRS pose major threats to American prosperity, they’re not alone. Other organizations, like the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), were compromised a long time ago.

Rooting out all corruption is a must in order for this country to see brighter days. It’s just not feasible to have such extreme rot at the highest echelons of government without it having a negative domino effect across the nation.

For years, we’ve watched one federal agency after the next terrorize everyday Americans in some form or fashion. With the FBI, we’ve witnessed patriots get rounded up, persecuted, and jailed for protesting the 2020 election. On a similar note, DHS under the Biden administration worked hand in hand to target the then-president’s political opponents.

Cleaning up the federal government is going to be a long process. It’ll require a lot of work and pushback against efforts to obstruct, but throwing in the towel is not an option.

At the end of the day, patriots like Sen. Mike Lee are warning everyone - from his colleagues in Congress to everyday voters - of what’s at stake. What we choose next will determine the future of this country.