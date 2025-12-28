MIKE LEE: Charlie Kirk’s Murderer Must Get the Death Penalty

In September 2025, conservative warrior Charlie Kirk was viciously gunned down while debating college students at Utah Valley University.

A father. A husband. A beloved patriot.

MURDERED in the prime of his life.

Kirk’s killer? A mentally ill, 22 year old, Tyler Robinson, who lived with a transgender boyfriend at the time.

As expected, the mainstream media is trying to spin the narrative.

They want us to believe that Kirk was killed by a fellow conservative.

NOTHING could be further from the truth.

As seen by his lifestyle habits and social media, Robinson was a radical leftist. He HATED not just Kirk, but also the millions of Americans who supported Kirk.

Now, it’s time for Robinson to face real justice for his atrocious crime.

Capital Punishment is the Only Form of Justice Here

Tyler Robinson committed first degree murder and now he has to face the consequences.

Here’s EXACTLY what that means…Robinson quietly watched Kirk speaking with Utah college students.

He LAID IN WAIT.

Waiting to kill, waiting for the perfect shot to murder the conservative commentator and traumatize audience members who saw it.

Robinson knew EXACTLY what he was doing. He knew it was wrong. He even confessed as much after the fact, going home and telling his father what happened.

Afterwards, Robinson’s father alerted authorities, thus leading to his arrest.

The death penalty is well suited here.

This punishment fits the crime.