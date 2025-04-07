America needs to take a long look in the mirror for some self-reflection. Here’s why: half the country is celebrating the death of a healthcare executive.

Democrats and even some centrists have lionized Luigi Mangione. Mangione took the life of a hardworking father and husband.

The Celebration of Evil

Mike Lee recently asked the question, “Why celebrate evil and condemn good?” to his X audience.

The Utah Senator’s post highlights the danger of our increasingly divided nation.

The political left is bloodthirsty and vengeful. The political right is peaceful and patriotic.

The irony is it is America’s leftists who favor authoritarian gun control. If strict gun control measures were in place, Mangione wouldn’t have had the opportunity to shoot United HealthCare CEO Brian Thompson.

The shocking twist to the Mangione saga is that Democrats on X, Bluesky, Threads, and elsewhere have celebrated the death of Thompson.

What the left is forgetting is that Thompson’s family needed him as a provider, husband, and father.

Thompson was living the American dream as an ambitious family man looking to make a living. It isn’t Thompson’s fault that America’s healthcare system is deeply flawed.

California’s “Luigi Mangione Act”

The bluest of the blue states, California, recently introduced the Luigi Mangione Act. The Act was written with the goal of regulating healthcare insurance providers.

The problem with the proposed legislation is that it is named after Mangione, a man who killed another human being without justification. If Mangione wanted to make a statement about healthcare injustice, he could have self-immolated in a public setting.

By naming the aforementioned Act after Mangione, California has glorified a brazen killing in broad daylight. Our nation’s sad state is reminiscent of those in third-world countries.

To say it is in poor taste and offensive to name the proposed legislation after a cold-blooded killer is an understatement. Californians should have slammed the brakes on the Luigi Mangione Act, halting it before its namesake ever made the news.

Our youth is taking the path of Hamas fighters who use drugs before mass shootings including the Israeli kibbutz massacre.

The Left Must Take the Path of Peace

We’ve entered a dark chapter of American history where CEOs are being gunned down and threatened by social justice warriors. The path of peace is characterized by freedom of speech, civil discourse, tact, and gradual social change.

The Democrats should embrace the spirit of unity and rename the Luigi Mangione Act. Perhaps the proposed legislation should be dubbed the “Healthcare Justice Act” or something similar.

It is also in the left’s interest to make amends with centrists and members of the right. Mangione and other Democrats should pursue legislative reform instead of firing shots at executives.

The killing of a healthcare CEO ultimately accomplished nothing. The nation’s healthcare system remains exactly as it was before Mangione fired the deadly shot.

Moreover, gender relations and society have not changed after other acts of childish violence.

School shooters and other mass shooters who went ballistic certainly made a statement yet those statements were short-lived and fell on deaf ears. Nothing changed but increasingly louder calls on the left in favor of a government gun grab.

Identifying With Luigi Mangione is a Grave Political mistake

Luigi Mangione will go down as a nobody in the history books. Mangione put himself over the collective, selfishly taking the life of a father, husband, and industry leader.

The bottom line?

Leftists are resorting to illogical and nonsensical emotion instead of meaningful action.

The Dems should scrap their vitriolic ways in favor of civil discourse highlighted by tact and decorum.

It is the free exchange of ideas without immature references to selfish assassins like Mangione that will help America return to greatness.