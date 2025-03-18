The DNC spent four years obliterating the country and turning a blind eye to the sins of the Biden crime family. Now that Trump has only been in office for less than 2 months, the media and DNC politicians have been pouncing on Trump and criticizing his unconventional approach to politics. Our only shot at restoring American liberty is an outside of the box, practical approach.

In only a few weeks, DOGE has uncovered a massive amount of government fraud. Trump has also pushed back against political leaders who have abused our borders and failed to comply with our laws. He has also opened a pathway for a rise in economic activity from foreign companies and MNCs like Apple who want to use the United States for manufacturing.



But the media and DNC have the attention span of a fruit fly. They will ignore these economic facts and focus on the weekly price of eggs. They also fail to understand the success of Trump’s negotiations with foreign leaders, as seen with Ukraine, Colombia, and other countries in recent weeks.



On a long enough timeline, the power derived from calling Trump fascist will disappear and discourse will have to focus on political and economic facts. We are moments away from peace and global economic prosperity.

Mike Lee on the Ukraine Pivot



Mike Lee recently took a stand against people bashing Trump for his controversial dealings with world leaders on immigration and war topics. The common problem with all of these criticisms is…facts!



The recent Ukraine negotiations are one of many examples of how Trump always comes out ahead with his outside of the box negotiation style.

When it comes to foreign wars, this is not the first time that Trump has shown the DNC clowns that he was correct.

Donald Trump originally expressed his views on Syria in 2013, and he has continued to stand by these views amid the recent rising conflict in the region.

Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, which led to the Taliban taking over again, was another embarrassing mistake. Putin would not have invaded Ukraine under Trump’s watch but was able to take advantage of the situation under the weakness of Biden. DNC politicians are nothing but warmongers who love to create perpetual war. Under a Harris Walz administration, nobody would be lifting a finger to achieve peace in Ukraine.



So it is clear that the left has no business challenging Trump intellectually on matters related to war. The DNC and RINOs are nothing but conniving warmongers, who are threatened by Trump’s global peace and America First vision.

Numerous Examples of Success



How many times does Trump have to prove himself right?



Tariffs are controversial, especially among libertarian politicians. One important factor to note is that Trump has been using tariffs to negotiate better deals for border security and immigration. Fentanyl is claiming the lives of thousands and thousands of Americans every year, and illegal immigration has destroyed the safety of our cities. These issues have been festering for so many years, and outside of the box solutions like this from Trump may be one of our only ways to resolve them.



Trump’s threat of tariffs on Colombia was a tactic to ensure that Colombia agreed to accept US military planes that deported citizens of Colombia. Colombia’s president quickly folded after days of negotiations, as the US market accounts for around 30% of Colombia’s total exports.







Drug overdose deaths have been skyrocketing, largely driven by the lax border policies that allow more fentanyl to freely flow from both Canada and Mexico. These attacks are a matter of national security, and it is only logical that Trump is using economic leverage to crack down on Canada and Mexico.

Border security is a war and we are losing many Americans every year to it.





Do you remember peace in the Middle East? Before the Biden crime family let the Middle East go to hell, Trump successfully brokered a peace deal in the Middle East. Had his reelection not been stolen by the DNC, the situation in the region would be much more stable. Luckily, there are some countries on the same page with us in Europe, who are committed to global peace.

While many economically illiterate journalists from fake news sites have been quick to slam Trump and Leavitt, they fail to follow some of the strong economic transitions taking place under Trump. Trump has targeted Asia hard with tariffs, but look at how this has played out for the economy.

We are still in the early innings of Trump’s presidency, and he has a massive mess to clean up from the previous administration. While tariffs will no doubt shock many US companies, it is far away from an ouroboros self-destructing cycle. Trump should be judged on the long-term success of his economic policies, and critics should consider the positive impacts of increased manufacturing from domestic companies and new foreign entrants. Moreover, critics also need to consider the national security benefits derived from boosting US manufacturing.





Contrarian Approach



People thought that Milei was crazy, but look at what he did to clean up Argentina’s economy.

In our case, we have massive trade deficits with many countries and underutilized manufacturing sectors. We also have a lot of room to welcome tech giants from Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. These trends will heal the American economy in time.

Trump’s stance on world peace is much more obvious. Obama was such a warmonger that he should be called O’ Bomber instead of Obama. There were four years of peace under Trump before 2020. After this, Biden’s weakness egged on two major wars, while he also embarrassed the American military with his addled approach to Afghanistan.

The Deep State wants there to be perpetual wars. They also want to encourage open borders to bring in more immigrants to secure their votes, so that they can continue to start more wars.

All of these measures have caused our debt to continue spiraling out of control. The United States can’t continue to fund every conflict. As Trump once said, if we found life on Mars we would start funding them too.



The attacks against Trump are not merely based on ignorance or malice. They are targeted communist-style attempts designed to debase him and bring the country back under a radical agenda. This note from a directive issued to communists in the 1940s bears a striking resemblance to the attacks on Trump.

“When certain obstructionists become too irritating, label them after suitable buildups as fascist or Nazi or anti-semitic and use the prestige of anti-fascist and tolerance organizations to discredit them. In the public mind, constantly associate those who oppose us with those names which already have a bad smell. The association will after enough repetition become fact in the public mind.”



The road to peace and economic prosperity will be longer than expected, but the GOP still has a strong shot at getting control of our debt, ending foreign wars, and developing long-term solutions for our economic health. Given the dire state of our country, one can’t possibly expect conventional approaches to be successful. Trump is by far our best shot at prosperity.