Use your mind’s eye to imagine yourself casting a vote in a German, French, or Scandinavian as a resident of the United States. Doesn’t make much sense, does it?

Mike Lee agrees.

The Utah Senator is pushing for a new law that mandates ID to cast a vote in the country’s federal elections. The logic in proposing such a requirement is that Mexicans, Canadians, and other foreigners shouldn’t pick our leaders.

States With Voter ID Went to Trump

Take a close look at the map that presents the voting results of the presidential election and you’ll find something interesting: Harris won the states without ID requirements. Trump won the states that require the display of ID to vote.

In total, Harris won only two Northeast states that mandate the presentation of ID for voting. Those two oddball states are Rhode Island and New Hampshire.

Of the 26 states that do not mandate photo ID for voting, 15 do not mandate ID of any sort. Exactly 11 of those states mandate a form of ID, albeit not necessarily with photo identification.

Harris emerged as the victor of four out of the 11 states that mandate non-photo ID. Trump emerged victorious in two of the 15 states that do not require any ID. Those two states are Pennsylvania and Nevada.

Trump also reigned victorious in seven of the 11 states that accept IDs without photos.

Elon Musk Supports Mike Lee’s Voter ID Requirement

Elon Musk tweeted out a screen capture of the voter ID map, making it clear that Democrats cheat in an attempt to win. In contrast, the Republicans play by the rules.

The shocking twist is that playing by the rules yielded a victory this election cycle.

Nearly every single state that sided with Harris lacked voter ID rules. Harris also underperformed in specific counties that require voter ID. Those states have proactively blocked Republican-led efforts to put voter ID rules on the books.

Dissecting the Enigma That is Pennsylvania

Critics of the map referenced above point to Pennsylvania. The Keystone state does not have a legal requirement for an existing voter to show ID. However, few are aware that those voting for the first time within their district are required to show ID.

Trump ended up winning Pennsylvania. It was a hard-fought victory partially attributable to his time spent in a Pennsylvania McDonald’s as a fry cook.

Elon Musk’s million dollar giveaways also helped tip Pennsylvania toward Trump.

Lee’s Push for Voter ID Requirements is Gaining Momentum

Though it will take some time for all states to pass laws mandating voter ID, Lee’s cause is making progress. The following states all passed amendments mandating citizenship for voting:

· Wisconsin

· South Carolina

· North Carolina

· Idaho

· Iowa

· Missouri

· Kentucky

It is worth noting that Harris emerged victorious in four states that require ID, albeit a non-photo ID. Such an ID is easier to fake than one with photo identification. Those four states are:

· Virginia

· Delaware

· Connecticut

· Colorado

Fast forward to the 2028 presidential election voter ID might be the law of the land. If so, we’ll have Mike Lee to thank for adding integrity to our elections.

The Solution to the Voter ID Problem is Actually Quite Simple

It is often said that the simplest answer is the best. Such is the law of parsimony. Instead of letting each state decide its own nuanced rules for voter ID, we should establish nationwide uniformity.

The political left is fond of arguing that voter ID is bureaucratic and cumbersome. Voter ID also presents an additional cost for those who want to cast a vote. Democrats argue the cost of a driver’s license is egregiously expensive, especially for the working poor and the unemployed.

To the Dems’ credit, there is some truth to the fact that many voters live in cities where driver’s licenses are unnecessary for commuting. However, ID is necessary for employment, boarding a plane, and attending a postsecondary educational institution.

Ideally, the federal government would cover the cost of driver’s licenses in an effort to enhance election integrity.

At a bare minimum, we should transition to a voter-financed ID requirement in which those who wish to cast a vote pay for identification.